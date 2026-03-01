Savita opts out, Sushila makes India return

With World Cup qualification on the line, new Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne has brought in five changes to the 20-member squad that will take part in the FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14.

But the biggest name missing from the team is seasoned goalkeeper Savita Punia who has made herself unavailable due to personal reasons. The former India skipper also skipped the Asia Cup in September 2025, the team’s last international outing where the Salima Tete-led outfit finished with silver in Hangzhou.

Salima will continue to lead the team that will take on England, Scotland, South Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales and Austria for three qualification spots, with a possibility of a fourth depending on the rankings, for the prestigious World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands in August.

In place of Savita, Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam will continue sharing goalkeeping responsibilities.

The five players dropped are defenders Jyoti and Suman Devi Thoudam, midfielder Sharmila Devi and strikers Mumtaz Khan and Sangita Kumari. Instead, Marijne has brought in Annu and Baljeet Kaur in the forward line and midfielders Sakshi Rana and Deepika Soreng.

More importantly, former skipper Sushila Chanu will wear India colours for the first time since February 2025. The experienced defender has been in and out of the team due to a recurring knee injury.

Another player not in the squad is forward and primary drag-flicker Deepika Sehrawat, who injured her hamstring last September and continues rehabilitation. In her absence, Udita Duhan (Player of the Tournament at Asia Cup), Manisha Chauhan and Annu will take up set-piece duties.

“We are really looking forward to our first tournament together. We have been working on the fitness and the tactics, so everybody understands their tasks and role in the team. We will play two practice matches in Hyderabad to be fully ready for the matches ahead,” said Marijne.

The teams have been divided into two groups with England, South Korea, Italy and Austria in Pool A with hosts India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales in Pool B. India will open their campaign against Uruguay on March 8 followed by matches against Scotland (March 9) and Wales (March 11).

India missed the bus for the 2024 Paris Olympics and was then relegated from the Pro League after finishing ninth and last in the 2024-25 season. This is India’s last chance to qualify for the World Cup having already missed the opportunities in the Pro League and Asia Cup.

India squad Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, Annu