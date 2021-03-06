IND USA
India vs Great Britain(Hockey India)
Simranjeet's late strike helps India hold Great Britain to 1-1 draw

Simranjeet's late equaliser in the 57th minute ensured India remained unbeaten on the tour.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:33 PM IST

Simranjeet Singh produced a late strike as a resilient Indian men's hockey team held Great Britain to a 1-1 draw in its third match of the Europe Tour in Antwerp (Belgium), on Saturday.

Simranjeet's late equaliser in the 57th minute ensured India remained unbeaten on the tour.

For Great Britain, Alan Forsyth scored in the 2nd quarter.

India dominated with ball possession early in the match and used hard press to tame Great Britain's attack.

Britain's first real opportunity came in the 10th minute when they earned a penalty corner but were denied by goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who made an excellent save.

Though both teams created a number of opportunities in the first quarter, they could not convert.

Ending the first quarter in a 0-0 stalemate, the GB men started the second period aggressively and won themselves yet another PC, but the Indian custodian Krishan B Pathak, who replaced Sreejesh for the second quarter, made an outstanding save.

In return, India did create potential opportunities in Great Britain's striking circle but couldn't convert.

However, within a few minutes, Alan Forsyth's strike helped Great Britain to break the deadlock towards the end of the second half.

A dominating start to the third quarter saw GB earning back-to-back penalties, but India managed to nullify the threat. Vying for an equaliser, India penetrated twice inside Great Britain's striking circle, but couldn't make the most out of it.

Indian men got their rewards in the 57th minute as Simranjeet found the net.

India will take on Great Britain on Monday in their fourth and final match of the Europe Tour.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
