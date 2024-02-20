 Kidd propels Virginia Tech to a 75-41 romp over Virginia - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Kidd propels Virginia Tech to a 75-41 romp over Virginia

Kidd propels Virginia Tech to a 75-41 romp over Virginia

AP |
Feb 20, 2024 03:11 PM IST

Kidd propels Virginia Tech to a 75-41 romp over Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd scored 14 points and did not miss a shot and Virginia Tech just missed its largest margin of victory against rival Virginia, beating the Cavaliers 75-41 on Monday night.

The Hokies (15-11, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) handed the Cavaliers (20-7, 11-5) their worst conference loss — by 10 points — in Tony Bennett's 15 seasons at the helm. Virginia Tech beat Virginia by 35 points, 105-70, in February of 1961.

It was the Hokies' fourth straight home win over Virginia, matching their longest streak set from 2007-10.

Kidd made all five of his shots from the floor and all four of his free throws for Virginia Tech. He added seven rebounds. Robbie Beran scored 13 and also didn't miss a shot — going 4 for 4 from the floor with two 3-pointers and 3 for 3 at the foul line. Reserve Tyler Nickel also scored 13, adding six assists and four rebounds. Mylyjael Poteat scored 11 off the bench on 5-for-7 shooting with a 3-pointer.

Isaac McKneely led Virginia with 11 points.

Virginia Tech went on a 20-0 run, holding Virginia scoreless for nearly nine minutes in building a 36-16 lead at halftime. Kidd scored 12 and Nickel added nine points as Virginia Tech shot 50% overall and made 4 of 11 from 3-point range.

Jordan Minor's layup pulled Virginia within 16-14 with 9:43 remaining. The Cavaliers did not score again until Leon Bond III dunked with 46 seconds left. Virginia shot 32% and missed all five of its 3-point attempts before intermission. All the Cavaliers' first-half scoring came in the paint.

Virginia had one basket over 14 minutes spanning the two halves until Reece Beekman hit the Cavaliers' first 3-pointer and Ryan Dunn followed with a layup to make it 43-21 with 17 minutes left to play. Beran buried a 3-pointer with 7:22 to go to push the Hokies' advantage to 63-31. Poteat scored twice in a 6-0 run and Virginia Tech led 69-33 with 3:47 remaining, prompting Hokies coach Mike Young to empty his bench.

Virginia beat Virginia Tech 65-57 at home on Jan. 17 to begin an eight-game win streak.

Virginia Tech travels to take on Pittsburgh on Saturday. Virginia returns home to play No. 10 North Carolina on Saturday.

