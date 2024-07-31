Marta sent off for cold-blooded head-kick; Brazil legend in tears after red card against Spain at Paris Olympics 2024

Legendary Brazilian footballer Marta was sent off after being red-carded in Brazil's final group game against reigning world champion Spain at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday. Reduced to tears after the verdict, the legendary Brazilian captain walked off the field in Bordeaux following her harsh tackle on Spain's Olga Carmona in the first-half stoppage time. Marta was sent off after being red-carded in Brazil's crucial group clash with Spain(Getty Images)

The six-time women's world player of the year was playing in her sixth Olympics when she received a straight red card in the blockbuster clash between Brazil and Spain. The 38-year-old star has already revealed that the ongoing Paris Games will be her last major tournament with the national women's football team.

ALSO READ: Catch HT's comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics here

Watch: Brazil legend in tears after red card for harsh tackle against Spain

Brazil squared off against Spain for a spot in the quarterfinals at the Summer Olympics. One of the most successful players in the history of the beautiful game, Marta has never won an Olympic or Women’s World Cup title with the Selecao. World-beaters Brazil have come close twice to a historic gold by winning silver medals in the 2004 and 2008 editions of the women's tournaments at the Olympics.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5 Live Updates: Tarundeep Rai starts individual campaign, Manika Batra knocked out

Did you know?

Better known just by her first name, Marta Vieira da Silva has smashed a record 119 goals in 200 international appearances with Brazil in her glittering career. In addition to her six Olympic appearances for Brazil, Marta has also featured in six FIFA women’s World Cups. Marta has netted the most FIFA World Cup goals (17). The Brazilian icon also has 13 Olympic goals to her name. She is one away from matching fellow Brazilian Cristiane’s all-time record at the Games.