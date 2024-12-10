Montpellier suspend Haouas after latest brush with the law

International prop Mohamed Haouas, who will be tried on February 4 for drunk driving, has been suspended indefinitely, his club Montpellier announced on Tuesday. HT Image

"He disappointed us with his behaviour. For me, it was important to sanction him. There is a precautionary suspension. We will see how it goes afterwards," said manager Joan Caudullo.

Caudullo said he and the club's director of rugby Bernard Laporte met with the player on Monday.

Haouas was arrested on Sunday and then taken into police custody in Montpellier for drunk driving. His case will be heard on February 4, 2025.

The 30-year-old has 16 international caps.

He started for the first time this season for Montpellier last week against Newport in the Challenge Cup. He will miss the game against another Welsh team this weekend.

"He will not play this match. He will not train until further notice. He will also be financially sanctioned. We cannot allow this type of behaviour to happen in our club, and we have other fish to fry," said Caudullo.

Haouas started his career at Montpellier but left in 2023 for Biarritz after a series of brushes with the law.

In May 2023 he was handed a one-year suspended sentence for hitting his wife. The following month, he was found guilty in a case that stemmed from a fight in a Montpellier bakery in 2014. He has appealed the verdict. He also received a suspended sentenced in February 2022, for burglaries of tobacco shops in Montpellier in 2014.

He was taken back by Montpellier after his year in the Basque country but owner Moed Al trad made clear his stay at the club was conditional on "exemplary behaviour".

Haouas had started discussions to extend his contract but his future is now in Al trad's hands.

"He will tell us what to do," said Caudullo. "He is the one who brought him back to the club and gave him this second chance. It is important to have his opinion."

Montpellier, who won their first French title in 2022, escaped relegation in June in a playoff and are ninth in the Top 14 this season.

