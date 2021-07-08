Home / Sports / Olympics / Amit Panghal top-seeded for Olympics, Simranjit 4th
Indian boxer Amit Panghal won silver medal at ASBC Asian Boxing Championship.(PTI)
olympics

Amit Panghal top-seeded for Olympics, Simranjit 4th

The seedings were unveiled by the International Olympic Committee's draws boxing task force, which is conducting the competition at the games.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 10:49 PM IST

World number one Indian boxing ace Amit Panghal has been given the top seeding in the 52kg category, while Simranjit Kaur (60kg) was the lone woman pugilist from the country to be seeded at fourth for the Olympic Games starting July 23.

The seedings were unveiled by the International Olympic Committee's draws boxing task force, which is conducting the competition at the games.

The draws will be unveiled on July 22.

Panghal and Kaur are the only Indian boxers to get a seeding in the Games.

While Panghal is the reigning Asian Games champion and a world championships silver-medallist, Kaur is a bronze-winner from world championships.

Both of them would be competing in their maiden Olympic Games.

India would be represented by an unprecedented nine boxers -- five men and four women -- at the Games.

amit panghal tokyo olympics
