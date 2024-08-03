How did India perform on Day 7 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

India saw plenty of action on Day 7 of the ongoing Paris Olympics, on Friday. India's medal tally stands at three, with Manu Bhaker clinching two bronze and Swapnil Kusale bagging another. So on Day 7, Bhaker kept her run for another medal intact, as she qualified for the women's 25m pistol final. Meanwhile, Esha Singh finished 18th and was knocked out. In badminton, Lakshya Sen led India's lone charge, as he progressed to the men's singles semi-final. Manu Bhaker will be in action.(HT_PRINT)

In judo, India had disappointment as Tulika Maan lost her women's +75kg Round of 32 bout. The Indian archers had a mixed day as the mixed team (consisting of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara) beat Indonesia in the 1/8 elimination and then Spain in quarterfinals. But then, they lost to South Korea in the semi-final, followed by another defeat to USA in the bronze medal match. Meanwhile, the men's hockey bounced back to winning ways, sealing a 3-2 win vs Australia in their final pool match.

In rowing, Balraj Panwar finished in 23rd position out of 33 athletes in men's singles sculls. In athletics, Parul Chaudhary came 14th in the women's 5000m Heat 2, and got knocked out. Even Ankita got knocked out from the same event. Meanwhile, Tajinderpal Singh Toor came 15th in men's shot put qualification and got knocked out. There was also some sailing on Friday.

Results from Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7-

Badminton

Lakshya Sen beats Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12; through to men's singles semifinal

Shooting

Manu Bhaker through to women's 25m pistol final, Esha Singh finishes 18th and is knocked out.

Anantjeet Singh 26th after Day 2 of men's skeet qualification

Judo

Tulika Maan loses in women's +75kg Round of 32 match

Archery

India (Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara) beat Indonesia 5-1 in mixed team 1/8 elimination and then beat Spain 5-3 in quarterfinals

India (Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara) lose to South Korea 6-2 in semi-final

India (Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara) lose to USA 6-2 in bronze medal match

Hockey

India beat Australia 3-2 in final pool match

Rowing

Balraj Panwar finishes 23rd out of 33 rowers, out in men's singles sculls

Athletics

Parul Chaudhary finishes 14th in women's 5000m Heat 2 with season-best 15:10.68s, knocked out

Ankita finishes 20th in women's 5000m Heat 1 with 16:19.38s, knocked out

Tajinderpal Singh Toor finishes 15th in men's shot put qualification with throw of 18.05m, knocked out

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan finishes 20th and 19th in 3rd and 4th races in men's dinghy, 22nd with 83 points after first four races

Nethra Kumanan placed 11th with 48 points after first 3 races in women's dinghy, finishes 15th and 27th in Race 2 and Race 3