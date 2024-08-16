Humans of Olympics: A Parisian living his best life in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower

Joévin Burnel has lived in Paris all his life. He has seen and been to the Eiffel Tower more times than he cares to count. But he would still give everything to be a part of the magic that the structure is every opportunity he gets. And to be involved in the Olympics while hanging out for eight hours, including the mesmerising summer sunsets, at the Eiffel Tower is like living in a dream. Joevin Burnel with the stunning Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.(Shrenik Avlani)

“It is magical,” said Burnel, who goes on to explain that his is not a common French name but he is very French and very Parisian. Brunel is a spectator experience volunteer at the Stade de Tour Eiffel, which is the venue for the Olympics beach volleyball games. “This is the best sports venue in the world and definitely for this Olympics and it is in my city,” said Burnel as he ushered a lost spectator to their seat.

He works mornings and evenings as the games are held over two sessions, which has left him tired but he is happy despite not even playing beach volleyball. “I play handball and I run. But beach volleyball is full of action and is a great game to watch, especially under the Eiffel Tower. There are also a lot of fun activities around this temporary stadium and I can even go play some beach volleyball between shifts. This has been a great experience,” said Brunel.

He has also been following France’s progress in the summer games and though France hasn’t done particularly well in handball, the game he likes and plays, he has been impressed by swimmer Leon Marchand’s exploits in the pool. His only regret at the Olympics is that he hasn’t got any pins at all, he said pointing at his empty lanyard ribbon. “Everyone who works at the media tribune has a lot of pins. I haven’t got any at all,” said Brunel as he turned away to look at the sunset behind the Eiffel Tower.