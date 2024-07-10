India at Paris Olympics 2024: Know your athlete - PV Sindhu

Indian badminton player Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, who has achieved global recognition with numerous titles, is competing in the women’s singles event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. PV Sindhu will be eyeing a hat-trick of Olympic medals.(Getty)

Born on July 5, 1995, in Hyderabad, Sindhu inherited a passion for sports from her parents, both national-level volleyball players. However, she gravitated towards badminton after being inspired by Pullela Gopichand, eventually joining his academy at a young age.

Her journey to international acclaim began with victories in junior badminton, including the All India Ranking Championship and the Sub-Junior Nationals. By 2009, she secured a bronze at the sub-junior Asian Badminton Championships and followed with a silver in the International Badminton Challenge in Iran in 2010.

Sindhu’s career trajectory has been marked by consistent improvement at major events. She won the gold at the 2012 Asian Junior Championships, following earlier bronze success.

Her Commonwealth Games debut in 2014 saw her win bronze in women’s singles, and she later added silver and gold medals in 2018, including in the singles and mixed team events.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Sindhu reached new heights, securing a silver medal after defeating top competitors like Wang Yihan and Nozomi Okuhara before falling to Carolina Marin in a closely contested final.

This pattern continued at the World Championships, culminating in a decisive victory in 2019, where she clinched gold by defeating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in Basel, Switzerland.

In 2022, she completed her set of Commonwealth Games singles medals with a gold in Birmingham. Continuing her Olympic success, Sindhu won bronze at Tokyo 2020, becoming the first Indian woman to claim two Olympic medals.

Her journey included dominant performances against top-ranked opponents until she secured bronze by defeating China’s He Bing Jiao.

Sindhu also won bronze at the Badminton Asia Championships before capturing gold in women's singles at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Despite challenges in form in 2023, she led India to a bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in Dubai, marking a historic achievement for the country in the tournament.

Beyond her international triumphs, Sindhu has been an integral part of the Premier Badminton League, captaining and playing for the Hyderabad Hunters, showcasing her talent and leadership in domestic competition.