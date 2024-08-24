India's Olympic medallist Sarabjot reveals he tried imitating viral Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec: 'If I had a chance...'

Sarabjot Singh clinched bronze with Manu Bhaker in the mixed team 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024. It was Bhaker's second bronze, having bagged bronze in 10m individual air pistol women's event earlier. Sarabjot Singh revealed his fandom for Yusuf Dikec.

Speaking during an interview with PUMA India, Sarabjot labelled viral Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec as a role model, and made a huge revelation.

"I have been watching his (Yusuf's) videos since 2011. He has always been like this. He is 51 today. Even though I have tried, I could not match his perfection. If I had the chance, I would ask him what he eats," he said.

Sarabjot also made a startling revelation about his preparation for Paris 2024, stating that he barely got time to practice with Bhaker. "My training was due at 9, hers was due at 12, individually. Mixed session lasted for 30 minutes, before which she trained separately, and I separately," he said.

"Our conversation was usually brief and limited to 'Apna 100 per cent dena hai (we have to give our 100 per cent)'. Apart from that, we enjoyed some banter. Sometimes I would make fun of her, sometimes she would of me," he added.

India also got another bronze in shooting through Swapnil Kusale. Meanwhile, Aman Sehrawat bagged a bronze in wrestling. Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his title, and settled for silver in men's javelin throw. In men's hockey, India defeated Spain in the bronze medal playoff.

In total, India managed six medals, and it could have been seven, but a controversial disqualification prevented it. Vinesh Phogat was disqualified ahead of her gold medal bout due to being 100gm more than the eligible limit. The veteran wrestler even filed a joint-silver medal appeal, but a delayed CAS verdict ruled it out. Since her disqualification, Phogat also announced her retirement, which sent shockwaves across the country.