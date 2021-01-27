IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Olympics / IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic
A man wearing a face mask to help protect himself from the coronavirus runs near plaques in honor of 1964 Tokyo Olympics Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 600 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(AP)
A man wearing a face mask to help protect himself from the coronavirus runs near plaques in honor of 1964 Tokyo Olympics Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 600 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(AP)
olympics

IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic

The rollout at Olympic headquarters in Switzerland is planned for Feb. 4, with Tokyo likely to present on Feb. 5.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:49 AM IST

Remember the word: Playbook.

This is the rule book that the IOC and Tokyo organizers are set to roll out next week to explain how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and tens of thousands of others will try to safely enter Japan when the Olympics open in just under six months.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee are finally going public with their planning, hoping to push back against reports the Olympics will be canceled with Tokyo and much of Japan still under a state of emergency with Covid-19 cases rising.

The rollout at Olympic headquarters in Switzerland is planned for Feb. 4, with Tokyo likely to present on Feb. 5.

“We created four different scenarios, one that had travel restrictions, clusters — to one where the pandemic was nearly gone,” Lucia Montanarella, head of IOC media operations, explained Tuesday for a panel discussion held by the International Sports Press Association.

“The present scenario is very much like one of those that we'd created, with the pandemic still among us, and some countries being able to contain it, some not.”

The playbook will be about creating safe bubbles in Tokyo, and will be updated with changing protocols as the July 23 opening gets closer. The Paralympics are schedule to open on Aug. 24.

Athletes and those traveling to Japan — coaches, judges, media, broadcasters, VIPS — are likely to face some self-quarantine period before they leave home. This will be followed by tests at the airport, tests arriving in Japan, and frequent testing for those staying in the Athletes Village alongside Tokyo Bay.

Montanarella said “we know that we are facing a huge challenge, this is to create a bubble for all athletes. One thing is to create a bubble for 200 athletes in just one sport, and a very different thing is to create a bubble for thousands of athletes of different sports.”

Craig Spence, a spokesman for the International Paralympic Committee, said organizers must get the support of the Japanese public amid polls that show 80% of those surveyed think the Olympics should be canceled or postponed.

“If you are an athlete or a stakeholder, you will not be able to get on a plane until you provide a negative test,” Spence told Associated Press.

“When you see the number of tests we are going to do (on site), that should reassure people.”

IOC President Thomas Bach, who has said vaccines are not “obligatory," is still pushing for all participants to be vaccinated. The World Health Organization said earlier this week that Olympic athletes should not be a priority ahead of health care workers, the elderly and the vulnerable.

The IOC has had its high-profile members speaking publicly.

IOC member Sebastian Coe was on Japanese television on Wednesday, and IOC member Dick Pound suggested last week the “most realistic way of going ahead” was prioritizing athletes. He received strong opposition.

The IOC receives almost 75% of its income from selling broadcast rights. Tokyo could be worth $2 billion to $3 billion in rights income, making Japan's games a financial imperative — even if it becomes a primarily television-only event.

“It is a difficult project with a number of demands,” IOC executive board member Gerardo Werthein told the Argentine news site Infobae.

“Circumstances force us to do these things, and it is a great challenge."

Japan has more than 5,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19, but its health care system is under stress with deaths and new cases rising. A vaccine rollout is expected next month, but later in spring for much of the general public.

The president of the Japan Medical Association sounded a warning last week when asked about the Olympics and possible patients from abroad.

“Many people will come from abroad, and it's a huge number, even with just the athletes,” Dr. Toshio Nakagawa said.

“In this situation, if coronavirus patients appear among them as a collapse of the medical system is happening and is spreading, it will not be possible to accept them. Unless a miracle happens, such as the vaccine rollout suddenly succeeding, or a cure is suddenly found, we are not able to accept more patients.”

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics
app
Close
e-paper
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
olympics

Need high-intensity meets to prepare for Tokyo: Neeraj Chopra

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Currently, in the training camp in Bhubaneswar, Chopra is eyeing a return to action at the Federation Cup on March 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wrestlers participate in the 65th Senior Men Free Wrestling Championship at Noida Stadium.(ANI Photo)
Wrestlers participate in the 65th Senior Men Free Wrestling Championship at Noida Stadium.(ANI Photo)
olympics

Wrestlers glad as competition resumes, eye Olympic berths

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • For the 250-odd participants, it was a new lifeline. They had people cheering for them from the stands but repeated appeals for wearing masks and social distancing had no takers. There were no marked zones, no bio-secure area for wrestlers and coaches in the indoor arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
olympics

Neeraj says uncertainty over staging of postponed Olympics creates anxiety

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:34 PM IST
There has been intense speculation over the staging of Tokyo Olympics in July-August with some reports suggesting that the Games may be scrapped while the organisers, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee insisting they will be held on schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a mask rides past Tokyo's Olympics mascot shown on the wall of a construction site in Tokyo on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP)
A man wearing a mask rides past Tokyo's Olympics mascot shown on the wall of a construction site in Tokyo on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP)
olympics

Japan vaccination uncertainty casts doubts over Olympics

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Japan hopes to start Covid-19 vaccinations in late February, but uncertainty is growing that a nation ranked among the world’s lowest in vaccine confidence can pull off the massive, $14 billion project in time for the games in July, casting doubt on whether the Tokyo Olympics can happen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athletics - IOC Executive Board Meetings - Olympic House, Lausanne, Switzerland - December 7, 2020 IOC President, Thomas Bach begins the week of IOC Executive Board Meetings Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
Athletics - IOC Executive Board Meetings - Olympic House, Lausanne, Switzerland - December 7, 2020 IOC President, Thomas Bach begins the week of IOC Executive Board Meetings Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
olympics

Amid cancellation talk, Tokyo Olympics `focused on hosting'

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Now set to open July 23, the Tokyo Games were postponed 10 months ago at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the event appears threatened again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of IOC president Thomas Bach. (Getty Images)
File image of IOC president Thomas Bach. (Getty Images)
olympics

IOC chief Bach says 'no Plan B' for Tokyo Games

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • Thomas Bach reaffirmed his commitment to holding the Tokyo Olympics later this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
olympics

Former IOC vice president says UN could rule on Tokyo Games

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • The Olympics are to open on July 23 but face mounting opposition at home as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo, across Japan and across the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk near a banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic games in Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk near a banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic games in Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
olympics

Japan minister says "anything can happen" with Tokyo Games

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Kono's statements contradict the official government position and that of the local organizing committee. They have both said repeatedly the games will take place and will be “safe and secure.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agnes Keleti, former Olympic gold medal winning gymnast, reacts to fireworks going off on her birthday cake in Budapest.(AP)
Agnes Keleti, former Olympic gold medal winning gymnast, reacts to fireworks going off on her birthday cake in Budapest.(AP)
olympics

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • The Holocaust survivor and winner of 10 Olympic medals in gymnastics — including five golds — celebrates her 100th birthday on Saturday in her native Budapest, punctuating a life of achievement, adventure, tragedy and perseverance which, she says, passed by in a flash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepa Malik, seen with her daughters, overcame her handicap caused by cancer, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics. Deepa won silver in the shot put F-53 division on Monday.(HT Photo)
Deepa Malik, seen with her daughters, overcame her handicap caused by cancer, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics. Deepa won silver in the shot put F-53 division on Monday.(HT Photo)
olympics

Deepa Malik’s zest for life lands her Paralympic shot put silver

By Saurabh Duggal | Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2016 11:28 PM IST
Left wheelchair-bound after three surgeries for cancer in the spinal cord, Deepa Malik never gave up, landing silver at the Rio Paralympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before one can talk of lofty things like Olympic winners and increased medal counts, there is a need for India to figure out the basics.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Before one can talk of lofty things like Olympic winners and increased medal counts, there is a need for India to figure out the basics.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
olympics

All-round excellence built through science is missing in Indian sport

By Sukhwant Basra | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2016 11:34 AM IST
As the PM looks to a task force to map India’s sporting future, HT highlights what our major drawbacks are.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian contingent marches at the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.(PTI File Photo)
The Indian contingent marches at the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.(PTI File Photo)
olympics

Coaches not spared as sports body reviews India’s ‘lacklustre’ Rio performance

By PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2016 06:54 PM IST
Athletes have not been spared the blame in Sports Authority of India’s review of the country’s “lacklustre” Olympic performance even as it suggested a three-pronged strategy, including a through evaluation of coaches, for an improved performance in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lochte, 32, has been suspended until mid 2017.(REUTERS)
Lochte, 32, has been suspended until mid 2017.(REUTERS)
olympics

Lochte banned for 10 months for fabricating Rio robbery story: Reports

By AFP, Los Angeles
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2016 10:17 AM IST
US swimmer Ryan Lochte has been hit with a 10-month suspension following his bogus gunpoint robbery story during a drunken night out at the Rio Olympics, two separate media reports said Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Confetti falls during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.(REUTERS)
Confetti falls during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.(REUTERS)
olympics

In pics: Rio Paralympics opens with samba, wheelchairs and protests

By AFP, Rio De Janeiro
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2016 09:27 AM IST
Rio de Janeiro opened the Paralympic Games on Wednesday with samba, parading wheelchairs, giant balloons -- and political protests -- at the famed Maracana stadium
READ FULL STORY
Close
The secretary of drinking water and sanitation believes Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu’s association can boost the mission.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
The secretary of drinking water and sanitation believes Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu’s association can boost the mission.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
olympics

Sindhu, Malik, Dipa may be new faces of PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission

By PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2016 06:45 PM IST
PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik, besides Olympian Dipa Karmakar, are likely to be the new faces of the Swachh Bharat Mission for creating awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP