Know all about Cindy Ngamba: Refugee Olympic team boxer who is one bout away from historic medal at Paris Games

Boxer Cindy Ngamba said Wednesday she hoped to inspire refugees around the world as she fought her way to within one bout from making history with the Olympic Refugee team's first-ever medal. Refugee Olympic Team's Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba celebrates after winning against Canada's Tammara Amanda Thibeault (AFP)

The 25-year-old Ngamba was born in Cameroon but sought safe haven in Britain aged 11 as she is a lesbian, which is illegal in her native country.

She qualified by right for the boxing competition -- the first Refugee Athlete to achieve that -- and showed she had every right to be in Paris, out-pointing Amanda Tammara Thibeault from Canada for a place in the last eight.

Boxing hands out bronze medals for losing semi-finalists, meaning she is guaranteed a medal in the women's 75kg if she overcomes France's Davina Michel on Sunday.

"I visualise any situation that can happen in the ring... and I'm prepared for it as I've seen hardship in life," Ngamba said after her bout.

"I have had to keep smiling and keep on pushing through life. I am just one of millions of refugees all around the world and I hope I give them motivation," she added.

Britain wanted to select her in their boxing team for the Paris Games and boxing officials appealed unsuccessfully for her to receive a British passport.

Ngamba has had her brushes with officialdom however, as she was arrested and thrown into a detention camp aged 20 when she went to tell the authorities where she was living.

"Imagine thinking you're just going to sign then go back to your house to go about your day, and then you're put in the back of a van with handcuffs on," Ngamba told the BBC.

She had a tough upbringing, bullied at school for her poor English, her weight, and her body odour. Two gym teachers took her under their wings and introduced her to boxing.

But that is all behind her now and she said that just being in Paris "meant the world" to her.

"I am sure it means the world to people all around the world, not even athletes, that are going through life with so many issues and obstacles, they don't believe in themselves, and feel like it's the end of the world," she said.