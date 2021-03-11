No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto
Japan has not decided whether to allow spectators from abroad at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday, denying media reports that a decision had been reached.
"We are still continuing discussions and have not yet reached a conclusion," she said.
Sources told Reuters that Japan has decided to stage the Games without spectators from abroad due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Hashimoto added that she hopes to make the decision before the start of the Olympic Torch relay set to begin on March 25th.
"We are continuing the necessary preparations as best as we can to hopefully make the announcement before then," she said.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed last year due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Games were rescheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8.
Organisers have repeatedly spoken of their resolve to hold the Olympics this year at all costs, despite low public support.
A Yomiuri newspaper poll conducted last week showed that 77% of respondents were against having spectators from abroad come to Japan to watch the Games, while 18% were in favour.
Although the number of coronavirus cases in Japan is relatively low compared to other countries such as the United States, some areas including Tokyo are still under a state of emergency, with the country currently experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer
- Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Friday that Japan had not been consulted by the IOC about the Chinese vaccines, and that Japanese athletes would not take them. She said the vaccines have not been approved for use in Japan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Tokyo Olympic president tries to assure Japan on safety
- Seiko Hashimoto is trying to assure everyone that the Olympics will be safe and secure, a phrase she repeated a dozen times Friday in her inaugural news conference.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No fans from abroad for postponed Tokyo Olympics: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics add 12 women to executive board to reach 42%
- To accommodate the new women, the size of the board was increased from 35 to 45. Several resignations on Tuesday also created more space.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BWF extends Tokyo Games qualification window to June 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka says Tokyo 2020 chief resignation over sexist comments was 'really good'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic boxing qualification events canceled, postponed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week: report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quelling lockdown blues, race walker trio makes Tokyo cut
- At the National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi, Kumar and Goswami showed great resolve to not only book Tokyo Olympics berths, but also shatter the national records.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navdeep, Arvind win gold to secure quotas for Tokyo Paralympic Games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics rules will make it a 'different experience', feel athletes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reports: Mori to resign Tokyo Olympics over sexist remarks
- The move follows his sexist comments about women more than a week ago, and an ensuing and rare public debate in Japan about gender equality. They also come just over five months before the Olympics are to open.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics chief apologises, but refuses to resign over sexist comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics chief says he may resign as furore grows over sexist comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox