Olympics: PM Narendra Modi speaks to India women's hockey team after bronze medal match defeat- VIDEO

The India women's hockey team narrowly missed out on winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo. Despite putting up a lionhearted fight against the 2016 Olympic Champions, Great Britain on Friday, the Indian team came up short 3-4 in a pulsating encounter. Later on the day, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang up the Indian team to speak to them and congratulate them on a stellar effort.

The players of the team stood circled the phone as the captain spoke to the PM on speaker mode. Numerous players, including goalkeeper Savita, could not hold back their tears after hearing the words of encouragement from the PM. (Full Tokyo 2020 Coverage)

"Your sweat has become the inspiration for crores of women in the country. I congratulate all the players and the coach," PM Modi said.

Soon after the PM asked for an update on Navneet Kaur's injury, who received four stitches near her eye, skipper Rani Rampal thanked the PM.

#WATCH | Indian Women's hockey team breaks down during telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appreciates them for their performance at #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/n2eWP9Omzj — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Hearing the players cry, PM Modi said:

"Stop crying, I can hear you cry. The country is proud of you, don't be disheartened. After so many decades, hockey, which is India's identity, is again getting prominence for your hardwork."

Moreover, PM Modi also lauded the effort of coach Sjoerd Marijne.

"You have tried your level best. You have encouraged the girls. Wish you all the best for the future," he said. Coach Marijne thanked the Prime Minister and added that the girls were very emotional after the loss.

"I also told the girls that the they inspire the nation and that is very important and they must cherish that. Thank you, sir. Namaste," quipped Modi.

India had lost a close semifinal 1-2 against Argentina earlier in the week. The side went down despite leading 1-0.