Paris 2024: Vinesh beats the legendary Susaki to enter wrestling quarters

New Delhi: Vinesh Phogat pulled off an upset for the ages by defeating two-time Olympic champion Yui Susaki in the pre-quarterfinals of the 50 kg weight category at the Paris Olympics. India's Vinesh Phogat after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling. (AP)

Coming into the bout, almost no one came Vinesh a chance. After all, she was going up against a Japanese legend, who had never been beaten internationally, and her three career losses had come against compatriot Irie Yuki in various national trials.

But this was Vinesh, a woman who has found ways to make the impossible seem possible over and over again. This bout was no different.

Everyone expected the slippery Susaki to pile on the points early in the bout but Vinesh defended dourly. She kept the Japanese at bay — conceding only a technical point in the first period. It remained tight and it kept the Indian in with a chance.

Then, in the second period, the Japanese earned another point to go up 2-0. And as the clock was ticking down, it looked like she had done enough.

But with just around three seconds left in the bout, Vinesh managed to push Susaki towards the edge and take her back. Suddenly, the equation changed. It became 2-2 as time ran out. By virtue of last points taken, Vinesh was going through to the quarterfinals.

Susaki challenged the decision and the judges ruled against it, awarding another point to Vinesh. The final margin of victory was 3-2.

Vinesh, given all that she has gone through in the lead-up to the game, was in tears but she did not forget to be respectful towards Susaki. A hug and an acknowledgment were the order of the day.

In the quarter-final, which will also be held today, she will run into Ukraine’s Livach Oksana.