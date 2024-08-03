Paris Olympics 2024, Day 8 (AUG 3) India's full schedule: Manu Bhaker on course for hat-trick; Lakshya last man standing

An unparalleled third successive medal is on the cards for shooter Manu Bhaker at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday. On a day when India's hockey team led by Harmanpreet Singh taught Australia a lesson about comeback, magnificent Manu put herself on the cusp of more Olympic glory in Paris. The 22-year-old stormed into the 25m sports pistol competition by taking the second spot in the qualification. India's Manu Bhaker competes in 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match(AFP)

The youngster from Jhajjar has two bronze medals in her and India's tally at the Paris Games 2024. Manu opened India's account with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event. She extended India's medal tally by adding another bronze with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The reigning world champion in 25m is tipped to bag her third medal on Day 8 of the Paris Games.

Paris Olympics 2024 medal standings: India 44th in overall table

Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will kickstart India's campaign in women's skeet qualification today. Archer Deepika Kumari will meet Michelle Kroppen in the women's individual 1/8 eliminations, which will be followed by Bhajan Kaur taking on Diananda Choirunisa. Nishant Dev will also be in action for the men's welterweight quarter-finals at the Summer Games. The Indian boxer is set to face Marco Verde.

Did you know?

Ace shuttler Lakshya Sen has sealed his berth for the semifinals of the badminton men's singles event at the Paris Games. Lakshya is the first men's badminton player from India to enter the last four of the Summer Games. Women's singles icons Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have achieved the same feat in the previous editions of the Olympics. Lakshya will cross badminton swords with the winner of the heavyweight clash between 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals.

Following is India's schedule on Day 8 at ongoing Paris Olympics:

Shooting

Women's Skeet Qualification (Day 1): Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan -- 12.30 pm

Women's 25m Pistol (Medal round): Manu Bhaker -- 1.00 pm

Archery

Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany) -- 1.52 pm

Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) -- 2.05 pm

Sailing

Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Vishnu Saravanan -- 3.45 pm

Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Vishnu Saravanan -- 4.53 pm

Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Nethra Kumanan - 5.55 pm

Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Nethra Kumanan - 7.03 pm

Boxing

Men's Welterweight (Quarter-finals): Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde (Mexico) -- 12.18 am (Sunday)