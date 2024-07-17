Paris Olympics: From Armada of boats over river Seine to the Eiffel Tower - All you need to know

The entire world will come to a standstill later this month when the Paris Olympics, with the opening ceremony scheduled for July 26, 11:00 PM IST. For the first time in the history of the Olympics, the opening ceremony won't start off in a stadium, but will begin from the river Seine. Boat will carry over 200 delegation of athletes along the river, through the city. The Olympic Rings on The Eiffel Tower in Paris ahead of the forthcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games. (AFP)

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, the focus for Indian fans will once again be on Neeraj Chopra, who is the defending Olympic champion in javelin throw.

Details for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony-

How will the Paris Olympics opening ceremony begin?

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony will begin with boats carrying athletes from the Pont d'Austerlitz bridge. The boats will cover six kilometres over the Seine, before reaching the Pont d'Lena, which is nearby Eiffel Tower.

Where will the Paris Olympics opening ceremony opening address and ceremony finale take place?

The culmination of the opening ceremony will be held at the Champions Park, a temporary stadium, which has been erected in front of the Trocadero, by the Eiffel Tower. It will also have the official Olympic protocol, which includes an opening declaration from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Who will perform at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony?

The details for the performances at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony haven't been revealed yet. More than 3,000 artists are expected to participate.

How is the seating being organised for spectators at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony?

Other than Champions Park, 3,26,000 tickets have been made available for viewing the boats, and temporary stands have been built. Also, out of this, 2,22,000 free tickets will be distributed to watch the ceremony from the upper banks. The rest are for the lower quays, costing from 90 to 2,700 euros. Also, giant screens have been set up throughout the city.

Problems faced by Paris Olympics opening ceremony organisers and alternatives

Security concerns are a huge issue, and resurgence of extremist Islamist groups attacks across Europe has created a threat. Earlier, a rehearsal was cancelled due to the river current.

They also have other alternatives as President Macron suggested that they host the ceremony at Trocadero Square facing the Eiffel Tower, nearby Pont d'Lena. Another way it could be done is hosting the entire ceremony in at Stade de France.