Paris Olympics silver medallist He Bing Jiao announces retirement from international badminton at 27

Olympic silver medallist He Bing Jiao of China has announced her retirement from international badminton, marking the end of a distinguished career. Despite stepping away from the global stage, He Bing Jiao will continue to compete in domestic tournaments, maintaining her presence in the sport she has passionately pursued for years. China's silver medallist He Bing Jiao celebrates with her medal on the podium at the women's singles badminton medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.(AFP)

The left-handed shuttler recently contested the women’s singles final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she faced off against the formidable top seed, An Se Young of South Korea. Although He Bing Jiao came up short in the final, finishing as the runner-up, a silver medal finish represents the pinnacle of her achievements on the international stage, cementing her legacy as one of the world’s top shuttlers.

Jiao first made waves in the badminton world in 2014, when she finished as the runner-up to Akane Yamaguchi at the BWF World Junior Championships. However, she quickly avenged that loss later the same year by defeating Yamaguchi in the final of the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China, a victory that hinted at the promising career ahead.

Following the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the retirement and decline of China’s badminton stalwarts, such as Wang Yihan, Wang Shixian, and Li Xuerui, opened the door for a new generation of players. He Bing Jiao, alongside Chen Yu Fei, emerged as a leading figure in this new wave of talent. Early in her career, she claimed significant victories, including the Japan Open 2016, where she triumphed over compatriot Sun Yu, and the French Open the same year, where she bested Beiwen Zhang.

Throughout her career, He Bing Jiao added several prestigious titles to her name, including victories on the HSBC BWF World Tour. Among her notable wins were the Denmark Open and the French Open in 2022, where she defeated Chen Yu Fei and Carolina Marin, respectively. Her contributions to the Chinese national team were equally significant, as she played a key role in the title-winning Sudirman Cup and Uber Cup teams.

On an individual level, He Bing Jiao earned bronze medals at the BWF World Championships in 2018 and 2021, further cementing her status as a top-tier player. Her performance at Paris 2024 not only earned her an Olympic silver medal but also won her the admiration of fans worldwide. In a touching gesture, He Bing Jiao held a Spanish pin on the podium as a tribute to Marin, who had retired due to injury during their semifinal match.