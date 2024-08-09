PM Modi leaves Indian hockey team cracking with 'Sarpanch sahab' remark for captain Harmanpreet Singh after bronze haul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India beat Spain 2-1 in the bronze-medal face-off at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir. It was for the second consecutive time at the Games India bagged a podium finish, having clinched the bronze in Tokyo as well, and for the first time in 52 years, they won back-to-back Olympic medals since finishing third in 168 and 1972. PM Narendra Modi congratulated Indian hockey team on bronze medal haul

Spain drew first blood in the battle for the third-place finish as they scored in the 18th minute when captain Marc Miralles put a penalty shot past Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after Manpreet Singh obstructed fellow midfielder Gerard Clapes in the circle.

With two minutes left on the clock for the end of the first half, Harmanpreet looked to level the score, but his dragflick was deflected off the mark by Spain keeper Luis Calzado. But the captain made no mistake when India grabbed another penalty-corner opportunity over a minute later.

The second half opened with Harmanpreet netting the go-ahead goal on a penalty corner in the 33rd minute. This was his 10th goal at the Paris Olympics, making him the tournament's top scorer. India, thereafter, kept a tight defence, shutting every Spanish attack in the second half. The three-time silver medallist did dominate the possession in the final quarters, but failed to convert any of their chances with Sreejesh standing tall for India, making several key saves off penalty corners.

Following the win, PM Modi called the Indian hockey team to congratulate them on their achievement. During the phone call, he addressed Harmanpreet as 'Sarpanch sahab,' a nickname he has been given owing to his stellar captaincy, which left the team members bursting into laughter.

"Congratulations to you and your team. You have brought great honour to India," Modi added before praising the team, especially for their fabulous win against Great Britain, and hailing PR Sreejesh for his impressive show in his final tournament for India.

The win against Spain gave India's their second consecutive bronze medal at the Games as part of a now 14-medal haul for the once dominant side that won gold for six Olympics in a row from 1928 to 1956.