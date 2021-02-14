Quelling lockdown blues, race walker trio makes Tokyo cut
- At the National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi, Kumar and Goswami showed great resolve to not only book Tokyo Olympics berths, but also shatter the national records.
For three months during the lockdown, 20km race walker Sandeep Kumar trained on paddy fields on the sliver of farm land he owns in Haryana’s Sureti Jakhar village. At home in Meerut, Priyanka Goswami, another 20km race walker, was struggling to stay in shape. Uncertainty gnawing at both, the Olympics looked a distant dream. That changed on Saturday.
At the National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi, Kumar and Goswami showed great resolve to not only book Tokyo Olympics berths, but also shatter the national records. Kumar clocked 1 hour 20 minutes and 16 seconds and Goswami timed 1:28:45 to win the 20km men and women’s events respectively. Kumar erased the national record 1:20:21, jointly held by KT Irfan and Devender Singh. Goswami surpassed Bhawana Jat’s mark of 1:29:54 which is awaiting ratification.
Another race walker Rahul, who finished second with a time of 1:20:26, also qualified for the Olympics. The Olympics qualification cut was 1:21:00 for men and 1:31:00 for women. Irfan and Jat having already qualified, the number of Indian race walkers in Tokyo has swelled to five.
When Kumar and Goswami returned to the national camp in Bengaluru last July, coach Gurmeet Singh had his job cut out. They had gained weight and their motivation levels had plummeted. Singh’s biggest challenge was to get them back to peak fitness and keep them ready for unscheduled events. The domestic calendar had been wiped out and the coach did not know when his wards would get another chance to qualify for Tokyo.
Then came the national event in Ranchi. “It was a do-or-die situation for race walkers,” said Singh, a former international. “After the Asian Race Walking Championships scheduled in Japan from March 21 (last year) was cancelled because of Covid-19, the target was to qualify in the very first event. It is quite possible that they won’t get any other event to qualify,” he said.
Ranchi was holding the first major athletics meet in the country and an Olympics qualifying event at that. Exactly a year ago, the race walkers had last competed in the same event but Kumar had missed the mark by 34 seconds. “I was very disappointed and immediately after that the lockdown started and Tokyo Olympics was postponed. Everything was uncertain. There was no motivation to restart preparation,” said Kumar.
“We had no choice but to pick ourselves up. I was walking in paddy fields in my village for three months, trying to remain as fit as possible,” says Kumar, 34, who competed at the Rio Olympics in the 50km race walk.
For Goswami, the dream of taking part in her first Olympics was all but gone. “I had given up hope and I went back home. It was difficult to train at home. Though our coach would constantly tell us to train,” she said.
Singh said the biggest challenge was to keep them motivated. “When they returned to training in Bengaluru, it was a fresh start. I had to work on their physical fitness and encourage them. I made them watch motivational videos. It was also important to keep them injury-free because there was no competition. We put in a lot of hard work and they responded to the challenge in tough times. That’s why they have been able to come back so well in the very first event.”
For Kumar and Goswami, it was double bonanza as they also became the first Indians to qualify for next year’s World Athletics Championships.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quelling lockdown blues, race walker trio makes Tokyo cut
- At the National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi, Kumar and Goswami showed great resolve to not only book Tokyo Olympics berths, but also shatter the national records.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navdeep, Arvind win gold to secure quotas for Tokyo Paralympic Games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics rules will make it a 'different experience', feel athletes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reports: Mori to resign Tokyo Olympics over sexist remarks
- The move follows his sexist comments about women more than a week ago, and an ensuing and rare public debate in Japan about gender equality. They also come just over five months before the Olympics are to open.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics chief apologises, but refuses to resign over sexist comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics chief says he may resign as furore grows over sexist comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Right to protest rule could see Olympics face unique challenge
- Rule 50 is one of the 61 rules in the Olympic Charter, and specifically it is rule 50.2 which may turn up frequently in 2021, its pot constantly on stir and simmer. The rule says: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympic organisers say no doubts from partners about Japan's games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Column: Athletes can get in line for vaccines like everyone
- Listen to Olympic officials, and it's almost a certainty. Thomas Bach made that clear Wednesday when he vowed that the Olympics would be staged in July and that this time there is no back up plan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IOC says speculating on Tokyo Olympics is damaging athletes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need high-intensity meets to prepare for Tokyo: Neeraj Chopra
- Currently, in the training camp in Bhubaneswar, Chopra is eyeing a return to action at the Federation Cup on March 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestlers glad as competition resumes, eye Olympic berths
- For the 250-odd participants, it was a new lifeline. They had people cheering for them from the stands but repeated appeals for wearing masks and social distancing had no takers. There were no marked zones, no bio-secure area for wrestlers and coaches in the indoor arena.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj says uncertainty over staging of postponed Olympics creates anxiety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan vaccination uncertainty casts doubts over Olympics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox