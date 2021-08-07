‘Special moment for Indian wrestling’: PM Modi, President Kovind congratulate Bajran Punia for clinching bronze in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 27-year-old defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the men's freestyle 65kg category to clinch a medal on his Olympic debut.

If his defence let him down in the semifinal against Hazi Aliev, Bajrang's smart attacking moves made him an 8-0 winner against Kazakhstan's Niyazbekov, to whom he had lost in the semifinals of the 2019 World Championship.

PM Modi took to Twitter and extended his best wishes to Bajrang Punia, adding that the wrestler from Haryana has made the country proud.

‘Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought. @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy,” Tweeted PM Modi.

President of India Ramnath Kovid also congratulated the wrestler for his commendable win at Tokyo Games.

“A special moment for Indian wrestling! Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!” President Kovind tweeted.

A special moment for Indian wrestling!

Wishes kept pouring in after Punia emerged victorious in Tokyo on Saturday. With Bajrang's medal, Indian wrestlers have matched their best performance at the Olympic Games. Here are some of the reactions:

Heartiest Congratulations to Wrestler Bajrang Punia on winning the bronze medal at #Olympics2020!



Your grit, passion and vigour are truly inspiring. Such a spectacular achievement - you have made India proud!

At the 2012 London Games, Sushil Kumar won a silver and Yogeshwar Dutt returned with a bronze. With Punia’s podium finish, India also equalled their best ever Olympic medal haul of six achieved in the 2012 London edition.

