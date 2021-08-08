Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online in India

Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony Live Streaming: India registered their best-ever campaign at the Tokyo Games, with seven medals in total. Neeraj Chopra emerged as the star athlete for India, winning the gold medal in men's javelin throw on Saturday. Now, on Sunday, as the Tokyo Olympics come to a close, the larger focus will be on the closing ceremony. Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who won a bronze medal in men's freestyle 65kg wrestling event will be the flag-bearer for India at the closing ceremony.

Here is all you need to know about Tokyo 2020 Olympics closing ceremony:

Where will the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics take place?

The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will take place at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

At what time does the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics begin?

The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will begin at 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time on Sunday, August 8th.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics?

The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics online and on mobile?

The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary and latest updates of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on https://www.hindustantimes.com/topic/tokyo-olympics.