Tokyo Olympics Day 10 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule in Olympics today

Tokyo Olympics Day 10 Full Schedule: Kamalpreet Kaur stunned the nation with a 64m throw in the qualification stage of Women's Discus Throw. She will be aiming for a medal in the final event on Monday. Meanwhile, shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will be in action on Day 10 as well, along with sprinter Dutee Chand.

Here is India's schedule on Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:

07:24 AM IST: Athletics Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 1 - Dutee Chand

08:00 AM IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput

08:30 AM IST: Women's Hockey Quarterfinal - India vs Australia

01:20 PM IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification - Subject to Qualification

01:30 PM IST: Equestrian Eventing Individual Jumping Qualifier - Fouaad Mirza

03:55 PM IST: Athletics Women's 200m Semifinal 1 - Dutee Chand (Subject to Qualification)

04:30 PM IST: Athletics Women's Discus Throw Final - Kamalpreet Kaur

05:15 PM IST: Equestrian Eventing Individual Jumping Final - Fouaad Mirza (Subject to Qualification)