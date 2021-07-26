Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: Dutch men's tennis player Rojer tests positive for Covid-19
Jean-Julien Rojer(Twitter)
Jean-Julien Rojer(Twitter)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Dutch men's tennis player Rojer tests positive for Covid-19

Rojer is the first tennis player and the sixth member of the Dutch Olympic delegation to test positive so far. The others include a skateboarder, a taekwondo player, a rower and two staff of the rowing team.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:23 PM IST

The Dutch men's doubles team has withdrawn from the Tokyo Games after one of the pair, Jean-Julien Rojer, tested positive for Covid-19, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said.

Rojer is the first tennis player and the sixth member of the Dutch Olympic delegation to test positive so far. The others include a skateboarder, a taekwondo player, a rower and two staff of the rowing team.

Rojer and his partner Wesley Koolhof, who were scheduled to play in the second round on Monday afternoon, have been placed in isolation, the ITF said.

Their opponents, Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand, will receive a walkover into the quarterfinals. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.