Tokyo Olympics: Dutch men's tennis player Rojer tests positive for Covid-19
The Dutch men's doubles team has withdrawn from the Tokyo Games after one of the pair, Jean-Julien Rojer, tested positive for Covid-19, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said.
Rojer is the first tennis player and the sixth member of the Dutch Olympic delegation to test positive so far. The others include a skateboarder, a taekwondo player, a rower and two staff of the rowing team.
Rojer and his partner Wesley Koolhof, who were scheduled to play in the second round on Monday afternoon, have been placed in isolation, the ITF said.
Their opponents, Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand, will receive a walkover into the quarterfinals.
