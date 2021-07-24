Tokyo 2020: Deepika, Pravin bounce back to beat Chinese Taipei, power India to mixed team archery quarters

The Archery Mixed Team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav on Saturday booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Archery Mixed Team Event.

The duo of Deepika and Pravin came from behind to defeat Chinese Taipei duo of Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun in the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday.

Trailing 3-1 in the match, India made a stunning comeback to defeat Chinese Taipei 5-3 and in all likelihood, Deepika and Pravin will now face the team from South Korea in the quarterfinals.

Needing a perfect 10 to seal the deal in the deciding set, Deepika stepped up to the occasion and she registered what was needed to hand a victory to Deepika and Pravin.

Having scored maximum points in the men's qualification -- ahead of Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai -- it was Pravin Jadhav who won the right to compete alongside Deepika Kumari in the Archery Mixed Team Event.

Pravin and Deepika's collective score read 1319 going into the pre-quarterfinals.