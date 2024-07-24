 Top-ranked Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics due to tonsilitis | Olympics - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics due to tonsilitis

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 24, 2024 10:04 PM IST

The 22-year-old from Italy posted on social media that he was advised by a doctor that he should sit out the Summer Games.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday because of tonsillitis. The 22-year-old from Italy posted on social media that he was advised by a doctor that he should sit out the Summer Games.

Italy's Jannik Sinner during Wimbledon 2024(AFP)
Italy's Jannik Sinner during Wimbledon 2024(AFP)

Sinner won the Australian Open in January for his first Grand Slam title and moved to No. 1 in the ATP rankings last month after reaching the French Open semi-finals. He issued a long statement on his official Instagram profile, where he expressed his disappointment at not being able to make it to the Olympics.

"Missing the Olympics is a big disappointment given that it was one of my main goals this season,” Sinner wrote in Italian.

“I couldn't wait to have the honour of representing my country in this extremely important event.”

The draw for Olympic tennis is on Thursday. Matches begin on Saturday.

Sinner last played at the Wimbledon 2024, where he was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Daniil Medvedev.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 / Top-ranked Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics due to tonsilitis
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On