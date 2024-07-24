Top-ranked Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics due to tonsilitis

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday because of tonsillitis. The 22-year-old from Italy posted on social media that he was advised by a doctor that he should sit out the Summer Games. Italy's Jannik Sinner during Wimbledon 2024(AFP)

Sinner won the Australian Open in January for his first Grand Slam title and moved to No. 1 in the ATP rankings last month after reaching the French Open semi-finals. He issued a long statement on his official Instagram profile, where he expressed his disappointment at not being able to make it to the Olympics.

"Missing the Olympics is a big disappointment given that it was one of my main goals this season,” Sinner wrote in Italian.

“I couldn't wait to have the honour of representing my country in this extremely important event.”

The draw for Olympic tennis is on Thursday. Matches begin on Saturday.

Sinner last played at the Wimbledon 2024, where he was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Daniil Medvedev.