Oshie scores as Caps end skid with 3-0 win over Bruins; Ovechkin gets empty netter to pass Gretzky

BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored his 299th career goal, Charlie Lindgren stopped 18 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Washington Capitals snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 57th career empty-net goal with 27 seconds remaining to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals, who won for the first time since beating St. Louis 5-2 on Jan. 18.

Lindgren wasn’t tested much as the Capitals dominated the first two periods, outshooting the Bruins 23-7 through the first 40 minutes and finishing with a 28-18 shot advantage.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots for the Bruins, who lost for the third time in their last four home games.

Boston fans booed at the end of the second period as the Bruins made their way to the locker room, down 1-0 after being outplayed through two periods. The boos continued in the third and got louder when Strome’s 20th goal of the season 3:24 into the period put Washington up 2-0.

Lindgren stopped Jake DeBrusk with a glove save from just outside the net early in a power-play opportunity for Boston with about seven minutes remaining. With Boston pushing for its first goal, Washington's Connor McMichael got free for a short-handed breakaway but couldn't beat Swayman, who kept it close.

Max Pacioretty went to the ice late in the first after taking a stick to the left wrist from Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who received a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing. Officials reviewed video of the play before upholding the call.

Pacioretty went to the locker room for the remainder of the period but was back for the start of the second, setting up the game’s first goal with a pass from behind the net to Oshie for a wrist shot that deflected in off Swayman’s left pad.

Washington outshot the Bruins 15-4 in the first period but neither team scored. Swayman came up with two big saves on Ovechkin, gloving a shot with about 4:30 left in the period and getting his left pad on another early in the major penalty to Grzelcyk .

With his goal, Oshie passed Bobby Carpenter for the ninth-most in franchise history.

A hooking penalty to Ovechkin gave Boston one more power-play chance late in the third but Lindgren was there again with a glove save on a one-timer by Brad Marchand after a crossing pass from David Pastrnak.

Ovechkin, who also had an assist, had goals in his previous three games and was running out of time to extend the streak before coming out of the penalty box to an empty Boston net.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Vancouver on Sunday.

Bruins: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

