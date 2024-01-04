16-year-old Luke Littler becomes youngest World Darts Championship finalist

16-year-old Luke Littler became the youngest world championship finalist on his debut at Alexandra Palace. The darts ace lost to world No. 1 Luke Humphries on Wednesday, and took home 200,000 pounds, becoming a household name. Luke Littler grimaces during the final match against Luke Humphries.(AP)

Littler also revealed that he wanted to spend more time with his Xbox, after the defeat, as he practices darts for half an hour a day, and then is usually occupied with his gaming console. Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, he said, "I didn’t bring it because I didn’t think I would get to the final. I only practice for half an hour a day, because I get bored and have my Xbox next to me."

Littler had to hit the double two for a 5-2 set lead in the final, which was decided by the firt to seven, but narrowly missed. Meanwhile, Humphries immediately bagged double 14 to take the set, before going onto win 7-4. "I took out a 122 beforehand and my mind went blank and I had to stop my rhythm and I just lost it. I think the more you play, you know what you go for, what you set up and what you finish. You get used to it," Littler said.

Praising Humphries, he stated, "He’s just a top guy. There is a picture from five years ago when we played at a competition and he beat me, but all respect to him. He’s still on a 19-win streak and won the last four majors. Hopefully I can stop the streak somewhere."

Littler is the current PDC World Youth Champion and is also the youngest darts player to have won a match in the WDF World Darts Championship and PDC World Darts Championship. He is also the youngest player to reach the PDC World Darts C'ship final, aged 16 years anad 364 days.

Born in Runcorn and raised in Warrington, he began playing darts at the age of 18 months, when his father got him a magnetic dart board from a pound shop.