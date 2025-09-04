ADELAIDE, Australia — Former Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric will race in a Supercars event in Adelaide, Australia at the end of November. 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric set to compete in Supercars race in Australia

Cindric became the first rookie to win the Daytona 500 in just his eighth start on the NASCAR Cup series in 2022.

This year’s NASCAR circuit concludes at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2, with Team Penske 's Cindric then shifting attention to the newly rebranded Adelaide Grand Final that runs from Nov. 28-30. He will be in a Tickford Racing's Ford Mustang wild-card entry.

Supercars are custom-built race cars used on the Australian circuit that resemble regular street cars but have high-end chassis and body panels made for racing at high speeds on mostly road and street circuits.

“I’ve been a fan of the Supercars Championship since I was a kid,” said the 27-year-old Cindric, having raced at Mount Panorama in the Bathurst 12-Hour race in western New South Wales state in 2015 when he was a teenager.

“I’ve always rated the drivers and teams in the category highly. So needless to say my interest has been high for an opportunity to test myself against the best. I can’t think of a better way to finish off a full year of racing than an adventure like this.”

Cindric has over 140 starts in the NASCAR Cup with three wins, including his 2022 victory at Daytona. He is one of 16 drivers who made the 10-race playoffs this year.

He is also a former champion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, winning the title in 2020.

Ford Performance is supporting the American driver in Adelaide, with global director Mark Rushbrook crediting the “cross-pollination of talent and machinery” as a win for everyone involved.

“We are particularly eager to see how Austin measures up against the formidable Supercars drivers on their home turf,” Rushbrook said in a statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.