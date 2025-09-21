Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Aidan Armenta, Braylon McReynolds lead UL Monroe over UTEP 31-25

AP |
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 10:39 am IST

Aidan Armenta, Braylon McReynolds lead UL Monroe over UTEP 31-25

EL PASO, Texas — Aidan Armenta threw two touchdowns passes and Braylon McReynolds had a long touchdown run to lead UL Monroe to a 31-25 victory over UTEP on Saturday night.

Aidan Armenta, Braylon McReynolds lead UL Monroe over UTEP 31-25
Aidan Armenta, Braylon McReynolds lead UL Monroe over UTEP 31-25

Dorian Lewis' 72-yard run set up Armenta's 12-yard touchdown toss to Jake Godfrey as UL Monroe went 96 yards in three plays to grab a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

UTEP answered on first down with Malachi Nelson's 73-yard scoring strike to Trevon Tate to tie it 17 seconds later.

McReynolds raced the final 40 yards in a two-play 77-yard drive to put the Warhawks up 14-7 after one quarter.

Armenta connected with Jonathan Bibbs for a 35-yard touchdown and Luke Stagg kicked a 44-yard field goal to give UL Monroe a 24-7 lead at halftime.

Hunter Herring scored on a 1-yard plunge for a 31-7 advantage midway through the third quarter.

Nelson had fourth-quarter touchdown passes covering 44 and 20 yards to Wondame Davis Jr. to get the Miners within six, but David Godsey Jr. intercepted Nelson on a pass from the UTEP 43-yard line on the final play to end it.

Armenta completed 8 of 14 passes for 136 yards. McReynolds carried 18 times for 107 yards.

Nelson finished with 404 yards on 22-for-46 passing with three interceptions for the Miners. Tate had six receptions for 126 yards while Davis has six catches for 119.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Aidan Armenta, Braylon McReynolds lead UL Monroe over UTEP 31-25
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On