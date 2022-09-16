Arm-wrestling craze reaches North America through Pro Panja League

The arm-wrestling craze has now reached North America with Pro Panja's 2022 edition of Ranking Tournament, which was held in Gwalior in July, set to telecast on Willow TV across the USA and Canada. The three-day competition was held at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior and saw the finale being held at the iconic Gwalior Fort on July 24.

International arm-wrestling Legend Michael 'The Monster' Todd from the USA was among the Chief Guests at the event, along with wife Rebecca 'Mrs Monster' Todd, and Asian Arm-Wrestling Federation President Jeenbek Mukambetov.

The arm-wrestling fans across North America are in for a treat as they will have a chance to witness thrilling action that happened during the Pro Panja League Ranking Tournament 2022 starting from 16th September.

The preliminary rounds of the Pro Panja League Ranking Tournament 2022 will get a one-hour telecast on September 16 at 11:30 AM IST. The Final of the tournament will get a two-hour telecast on the same day at 12:30 AM IST.

