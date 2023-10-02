Asian Games 2023 Day 10 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule for October 3 in Asiad Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023 Day 10 India Full Schedule: India continued their impressive run in the ongoing Asian Games, extending the medal tally to 60 on Monday. Both men's and women's roller skating team won bronze in the relay event, which was followed by a historic bronze claimed by Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee in the women's doubles table tennis event. Towards the evening India added three silver and another bronze in multiple track and field event. Asian Games 2023 Day 10 India Full Schedule(AP)

On Tuesday India will look to extend the count further as several medal events are lined-up for the day. The action gets underway with men's cricket as India lock horns with Nepal in the quarterfinals. The women's hockey team will also be in action in the morning as Savita Punia and Co. meet Hong Kong in the group encounter.

Both men's and women's kabaddi team will also be in action in their respective pool matches, while PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth will engage in their respective single ties.

Here is India’s entire schedule for Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday (October 3):

ARCHERY:

Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal: Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (KAZ)HEXENBINOVA at 6:10 am onwards

Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal: Aditi Gopichand Swami vs Amaya Amparo Cojuangco (PHI) at 6:10 am onwards

Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (KAZ)

Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Ojas Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karabayev (KAZ) at 7:50 am onwards

Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Atanu Das vs Xiangshuo Qi (CHN) at 11:50 am onwards

Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abdulin (KAZ) at 12:30 pm

SEPAKTAKRAW:

Men's Quadrant Preliminary Group B match: India vs Korea at

CRICKET:

Men's quarterfinal between India and Nepal at 6:30 am

SQUASH: from 8:30 am onwards

Men's Doubles Pool A match: India 2 vs Japan 1

Mixed Doubles Pool D match: India 1 vs Hong Kong 1

Women's Singles Quarterfinal: Tanvi Khanna vs Satomi Watanabe (JPN) at 2:30 pm

Men's Singles Quarterfinal: Sourav Ghosal vs Ryunosuke Tsukue (JPN) at 3:30 pm

DIVING:

Men's 3m Springboard: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi and London Singh Hemam at 1:00 pm

KABADDI:

Men's Team Group A: India vs Bangladesh at 6:00 am

Women's Team Group A: India vs Korea at 1:30 pm

BRIDGE:

Men's Team Semifinal Session 1: India

ATHLETICS:

Women's 800m Round 1 - Heat 1: Chanda at 6:40 am

Women's 800m Round 1 - Heat 2: Harmilan Bains at 6:40 am

Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Heat 1: India at 7:10 am

Women's High Jump Final: Rubina Yadav, Pooja at 4:30 pm

Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel at 4:40 pm

Women's 400m Hurdles Final: Vithya Ramraj at 4:50 pm

Men's 400m Hurdles Final: Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan at 5:05 pm

Women's 5000m Final: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita at 5:20 pm

Women's Javelin Throw Final: Annu Rani at 5:40 pm

Men's 800m Final: Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal at 5:55 pm

KAYAKING/CANOEING

Women's Kayak Single 500m Final: Soniya Devi Pharirembam at 7:45 am

Men's Canoe Double 1000m at 8:20 am

Women's Kayak Four 500m Final: India at 9:15 am

Women's Double Canoe 200m at 9:30 am

BADMINTON:

Men's Singles Round of 32: HS Prannoy vs Batdavaa Munkhbat (MGL) from 7:30 am onwards

Women's Singles Round of 32: PV Sindhu vs Wen-Chi Hsu (TPE) from 7:30 am onwards

Women's Singles Round of 32: Ashmita Chaliha vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (INA) from 7:30 am onwards

Women's Doubles Round of 32: Tresa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Abdul Razzaq AN/Abdul Razzaq FN (MDV) from 7:30 am onwards

Women's Doubles Round of 32: Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Fathuhulla Ismail/AA Rasheed (MDV) from 7:30 am onwards

Men's Singles Round of 32: Kidambi Srikanth vs Yungyu Lee (KOR) from 7:30 am onwards

SPORT CLIMBING:

Women's Speed Qualification: Shivpreet Pannu and Anisha Verma at 9:00 am

Men's Speed Qualification: Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar, Aman Verma at 9:40 am

HOCKEY:

Preliminary Women's Pool A: India vs Hong Kong at 7:45 am

BOXING:

Women's 50-54Kg Semifinal: Preeti vs Yuan Chang (CHN) at 11:30 am

Women's 66-75Kg Semifinal: Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (THA) at 12:00 am

Men's 51-57Kg Quarterfinal: Sachin vs Ping Lyu (CHN) at 5:15 pm

Men's 92Kg Semifinal: Narender vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev at 6:30 pm

CHESS:

Men's Team Round 5: India

Women's Team Round 5: India

SOFT TENNIS: 2:45 pm onwards

Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 4: India vs Japan

Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 8: India vs China

Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 9: India vs Cambodia

Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2: India vs Thailand

Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 5: India vs Chinese Taipei

Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 7: India vs Korea

Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2: India vs Mongolia

Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 6: India vs Vietnam

