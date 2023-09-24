Asian Games 2023 Day 2 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule for September 25 in Asiad Hangzhou

India will hope for another fruitful outing on Day 2 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The women's cricket team, who are assured of a medal, will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the gold medal match. Apart from cricket there are plenty other Indian athletes, who will be competing in other medal events, which are lined-up throughout the day. Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the women's cricket quarterfinal match between India and Malaysia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China,(PTI)

If we take a look at the Indian paddlers, both men's and women's team are no longer in fray for a medal, but fans will witness mixed-team action with Manika Batra pairing with G Sathiyan.

India had a decent outing on the opening day of the continental showdown with rowers and shooters combining to clinch five medals. India bagged three silvers, with the trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey clinching silver in the women's 10m air rifle event to open India's account. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind then added another silver in men's lightweight double sculls. The men's eight team then added another silver to India's tally while Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram secured bronze in the men's pair. Ramita also grabbed an individual gold in the women's 10m air rifle final, securing a bronze to take the overall tally to 5.

Here is India’s entire schedule for Asian Games 2023 on Monday (September 24):

Cricket: Indian women face Sri Lanka (11.30 am)

Shooting: (6.30 am)

Men's 10m air rifle (Individual & Team) – Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil (Qualification and Final)

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol (Individual & Team) – Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh (Qualification and Final)

Rowing: (7 am onwards)

Balraj Panwar - Final

Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar & Ashish (Men's Four) - Final

Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan & Sukhmeet Singh (Men's Quadruple) - Final

Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani, Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, Varsha KB, H Tendenthoi Devi, G Geetanjali (Women's Eight) - Final

Wushu: (6:30 am to 5 pm)

Roshibina Devi, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh, Vikrant Baliyan (Quarterfinals)

Gymnastics (Qualifying): Pranati Nayak (7:30 am onwards)

Boxing: Arundhati Chaudhary, Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev will be in action in their preliminary rounds. (4.45 pm onwards)

Swimming (Round 1 to Finals): Srihari Nataraj, Likhith SP, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandran, Virdhawal Khade (7:30 am onwards)

Table Tennis: Mixed doubles early rounds (Manika/Sathiyan, Harmeet/Sreeja) begins at 7.30 am,

Rugby Sevens: India vs Singapore (8:20 am)

Handball: (11:30 am)

India vs Japan (Women's Preliminary)

Basketball (3x3)

India vs Uzbekistan (Women's Pool) (11:20 am)

India vs Malaysia (Men's Pool) (12:10 pm)

Chess

Koneru Humpy & Harika Dronavalli (Women's individuals) - Round 3 and Round 4 (12:30 pm)

Vidith Gujrathi & Arjun Erigaisi (Men's individuals) - Round 3 and Round 4. (12:30 pm)

Swimming (Heats to Finals) (7:30 onwards)

Likhith SP, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandran and Virdhawal Khade

Judo

Garima Choudhary - Pre-quarters and possible quarterfinal (7:30 am)

Sailing (Women) (8:30 am onwards)

Nethra Kumanan (Dinghy) - Race 8-9

Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma (Skiff) - Race 11-12

Ishwarya Ganesh (Windsurfing) - Race 11-12

Neha Thakur (Girl's Dinghy) - Race 1-2

Sailing (Mixed)

Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode & Ramya Saravanan (Multihull) - Race 11-12

Sudhanshu Shekhar & Preeti Kongara (Dinghy) - Race 9-10

