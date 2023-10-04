Asian Games 2023: Medal events in which Indian athletes pipped the mighty China

The Indian contingent was one medal away from equalling its best-ever medal haul at the Asian Games on Tuesday. Early on Wednesday, two more medals came the country's way, thus taking the tally to 71 and establishing a new record. Ram Baboo and Manju Rani won bronze in the first event of the day - the 35km race walk mixed team. About an hour later, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale won gold in the compound archery mixed team event after beating Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo of South Korea 159-158. Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee made a few ripples by beating the Chinese world champion pair of Wiang Yidi and Chen Meng. (PTI)

There are still a number of Indian medal prospects yet to either start their campaigns or reach the medal stages of their respective events. The Sports Ministry and the various advertisements have made it clear that the contingent is looking to achieve over 100 medals for the first time ever.

While their achievements thus far are impressive, the fact remains that India is still far from getting anywhere close to the top of the standings. China sits there at the moment with over a whopping 300 medals and their gold medal tally alone is over 160. Beating Chinese athletes in most sports at the Asian Games is a commendable effort and Indians have done that quite a few times in Hangzhou this year.

Let's take a look at those instances:

Men's shot put: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (gold)

Representing China: Liu Yang (bronze)

Men's 1500m Ajay Kumar Saroj (silver), Jinson Johnson (bronze)

Representing China: Liu Dezhu

Men's 800m: Mohammad Afsal (silver)

Representing China: Lui Dezhu

Men's long jump: Sreeshankar (silver)

Representing China: SHI Yuhao (Bronze)

Men's 3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable (gold)

Representing China: Zhaxi Ciren

Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary (silver), Priti (bronze_

Representing China: Zhang Xinyan

Women's heptathlon: Nandini Agasara (bronze)

Representing China: Liu Jingyi

Equestrian team dressage: Team India (gold)

China (silver)

Equestrian individual: Anush Agarwalla (bronze)

Representing China: Rao Jiayi, Chao Lan

Golf women's individual: Aditi Ashok (silver)

Representing China: Lin Xiyu, Liu Yu

Women's doubles table tennis: Suthirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee beat Chen Meng/Wiang Yidi in quarterfinal to confirm medal

