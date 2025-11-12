BFI, ACG Sports unveil India's first high-performance centre for basketball in Bengaluru

Following their landmark partnership announced in June, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and ACG Sports Pvt Ltd on Wednesday unveiled India's first dedicated, year-round, residential basketball High Performance Centre in Bengaluru. The HPC, located at the Lakshyan Academy, is the nation's first basketball facility dedicated entirely to elite player development

The launch of the IBL High Performance Centre (HPC) is a precursor to the inaugural season of the India Basketball League (IBL) to be held in 2026, marking a transformative milestone built on a 15-year commitment by ACG Sports to excellence, infrastructure, and athlete development, as per a release from BFI. The HPC, located at the Lakshyan Academy, is the nation's first basketball facility dedicated entirely to elite player development. Operating year-round as a fully residential campus, the HPC is designed to cultivate world-class athletes capable of competing on the global stage while serving as the cornerstone of the IBL's ambition to elevate Indian basketball. The facility sets new standards, boasting personnel and infrastructure that rival those of the world's premier basketball academies. At its heart are three FIBA-standard courts, complemented by a state-of-the-art strength and conditioning gymnasium and world-standard 25-metre swimming pool.

The HPC's integrated approach to high-performance basketball development will bring together a sports health department equipped with advanced biomechanics analysis technology, alongside dedicated nutrition, physiotherapy, and mental conditioning capabilities--all under one roof to ensure holistic athlete development, as per a release from BFI. Further, the HPC will champion a "phygital" approach to seamlessly merge physical training with cutting-edge digital analytics to maximise every aspect of athlete development. Advanced wearable technology will track real-time biometrics, movement patterns, and performance metrics, while smart court systems with integrated cameras and sensors will capture every nuance of training and gameplay.

AI-powered analytics platforms process this data to provide comprehensive insights into player performance, extending into dedicated classrooms where players engage with footage and tactical sessions as interactive learning environments. Coaches will have constant access to digital dashboards, empowering them to track individual progress in real-time and customise training protocols with unprecedented precision. Beyond athletic excellence, the HPC cultivates a comprehensive basketball lifestyle that nurtures the complete athlete. Professional recording studios and podcast production facilities enable players to build their personal brands and connect with fans, while a basketball-themed barbershop and styling centre will be introduced to reinforce the sport's connection to cultural identity and leadership.

Thoughtfully curated menus, a dedicated protein bar, and inviting social dining spaces support both nutritional excellence and team bonding. Community zones throughout the campus create vibrant gathering spaces that connect India's growing basketball fraternity, fostering the culture and camaraderie essential to building a thriving basketball ecosystem."The India Basketball League represents years of vision becoming reality," said Aadhav Arjuna, President, BFI, as quoted from a release by BFI.

"This is about creating national heroes and building a basketball culture that resonates across India. Basketball is an Olympic discipline, which gives our efforts even greater meaning. With the HPC operational--delivered by ACG in just six months--and the league launching next year, we're setting new standards for Indian sport and opening doors for generations to come," he added. "To build a great league, you must first build great players. To build great players, you need world-class facilities and experts," said Karan Singh, Managing Director, ACG.

"When we announced our partnership with BFI, we made a bold promise--and today, we are delivering on it. We are committed to creating a comprehensive ecosystem that supports the needs of all our players. Having personally visited top high-performance centres worldwide, I am honoured to inaugurate this state-of-the-art facility as a new benchmark for excellence in India. We are also proud to welcome leading international experts whose knowledge will lay a robust foundation for Indian basketball. This is more than an investment in facilities--it's an investment in people, passion, and the promise of a world-class future for our sport." The HPC is a critical component of a framework for a sustainable talent pipeline: from state-level scouting through elite development to professional competition and international representation at the FIBA Asia Cup, Asian Games, FIBA World Cup and Olympics. The IBL establishes India's first professional basketball ecosystem, enabling athletes to train, compete, and develop at the highest level. The League's coaching framework--led by Technical Director Martin Clarke--blends international expertise with India's basketball heritage. "We extend our appreciation to Lakshyan Academy for their unwavering support and for providing the foundation on which India's first dedicated Basketball High Performance Centre stands. Our partnership reflects a shared conviction that Indian basketball is ready for transformation," said Jeremy Loeliger, Commissioner, IBL.

"The IBL and the HPC are two pillars of one vision: a sustainable, world-class basketball ecosystem rooted in Indian culture yet speaking the universal language of sport. We're building foundations that will last generations, creating opportunities for athletes who will become national heroes and ambassadors of India's sporting renaissance," he noted. The IBL Invitational Combine takes place on November 22-24, in Bengaluru--an exclusive, invitation-only showcase of India's top basketball talent. A comprehensive All India regional try-out will then be rolled out nationwide, ensuring aspiring athletes across every region have access to this pathway. The schedule for the All India regional try-outs conducted in association with the Basketball Federation of India and its network of state associations, along with the full league schedule, participating cities, and stadium details will be announced in the coming months.