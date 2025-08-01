BFI elections to be held on August 21

New Delhi: The much-delayed Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections will be held on August 21, the interim committee overseeing its operations announced on Friday. BFI elections will be held on Aug 21 in Delhi-NCR, a circular from the interim committee stated. (BFI)

BFI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held that day at a venue in Delhi-NCR, a circular addressed to all BFI member units on Friday and signed by the interim committee head Ajay Singh said.

“The member state/UT associations are requested to send names of their two representatives as per the provisions of BFI’s constitution as approved by World Boxing to BFI’s office email before 5pm on 4.8.2025,” the circular added.

“The timelines for everything else, such as date of withdrawals, electoral rolls, etc., will be issued soon,” a member of the interim panel informed.

The agenda for the AGM includes “confirmation of minutes of the previous meeting, election of various posts for the term 2025-2029, and any other item with the permission of the chair.”

The tenure of the previous set of BFI office-bearers ended on February 2. Elections were initially scheduled for March 28 but were delayed due to multiple litigations. The Returning Officer, Justice (retd) RK Gauba, also resigned during the process.

World Boxing, the global governing body of the sport, had urged the interim committee to hold elections by August 31. In a recent media interaction, Singh had reiterated his commitment to the deadline.

“With a view to ensuring long-term institutional stability, World Boxing urges the interim committee to initiate and complete the electoral process for the BFI by 31st August 2025. This will enable a smooth transition to a democratically elected executive body,” the letter from WB dated July 7 said.

A week later, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed a three-member committee to examine the delay in BFI elections. The committee was supposed to submit its findings in a week but its tenure was extended by a week. The three-member committee was headed by IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav, with executive committee member Bhupinder Singh Bajwa and lawyer Payal Kakra being the other members.

The committee submitted its report to IOA last week. “We spoke to all key members of BFI, including the erstwhile president (Ajay Singh) and treasurer and urged the need to conduct elections as soon as possible,” a member of the panel said.