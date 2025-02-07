Bucks hope to welcome back Giannis against reeling Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks hope to get two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup Friday when they complete their three-game road trip with a stop in Atlanta to face the Hawks. HT Image

Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games. He did not play on Monday because of right knee soreness and was a late scratch on Wednesday because of tightness in his left calf. He went through warmups and was in the starting lineup but was taken to the locker room and did not return to the court when the players were introduced.

He will be a game-time decision on Friday.

"Just a late scratch," Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers said. "He tested it out, said he was good. Think he got on the floor and didn't trust it, so decided to sit another game. I don't think it's serious."

The Bucks were able to win without Antetokounmpo and end a four-game losing streak on Wednesday when they beat Charlotte 112-102.

The Hawks, who ended an eight-game losing streak on Monday, could not build on that success and lost 126-125 to San Antonio on Wednesday.

This will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams. The Hawks went on the road and beat the Bucks 119-104 on Dec. 4, but Milwaukee returned the favor with a 110-102 win 10 days later in the NBA Cup semifinal in Las Vegas. Milwaukee has won the last two meetings in Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo averages 31.8 points , 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists. In 37 career games against Atlanta, he has averaged 23.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He scored 31 and 32 points in the first two meetings against Atlanta this season.

Damian Lillard logged 29 points and 12 assists to pick up the slack on Wednesday, while Bobby Portis chipped in with 23 points and 17 rebounds.

"I thought everyone stepped up and I don't think anybody necessarily tried to step out of their role," Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton said. "They just continued to grow in their role."

The Bucks added three new players at the trade deadline. Milwaukee acquired Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin Jr. from Washington in exchange for Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson. They also got backup center Jericho Sims from New York for Delon Wright.

Meanwhile, Atlanta's most notable move was sending second-leading scorer De'Andre Hunter to Cleveland for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two pick swaps.

The Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu had his best game of the season against San Antonio with a career-high 30 points shooting 13-of-16 from the field and 3-for-5 on 3-pointers to go with 12 rebounds and five assists. He became the first Hawk to have at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game this season.

Atlanta coach Quin Snyder noted that Okongwu "is always physical but his instincts are getting better and better.

"He's got a great feel around the rim, and he's got such a good touch," Snyder said. "I was glad with the 3s to see him be that aggressive. It's one thing to take really open ones and it's another thing to take them when they're not as open. He was really definitive in that."

Oknongwu, the team's first-round draft pick in 2020, has started the last 10 games and replaced veteran Clint Capela at center. He is averaging 14.3 points, nine rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals during that stretch.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.