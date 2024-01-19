Canadian pole vault champion Shawn Barber passes away at 29

The world of athletics is mourning the loss of Shawn Barber, the Canadian pole vaulter who died at the age of 29. He passed away at his home in Kingwood, Texas, on Wednesday, his agent Paul Doyle confirmed to the Associated Press. Shawn Barber has died from medical complications. He was 29. Barber died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at home in Kingwood, Texas, his agent, Paul Doyle, confirmed to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)(AP)

The cause of death was not disclosed, but Doyle said Barber had been dealing with some health problems.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Barber’s management agency, Doyle Management, announced his death on Instagram on Thursday, saying, “A friend that will never be forgotten. Canadian Olympic Pole Vaulter Shawn Barber has passed away. 🕊️.”

The agency also praised Barber’s achievements, which included becoming the pole vault world champion in 2015. That victory gave Canada its first medal in the event at the world level and its first athletics world title since 2003.

ALSO READ| Big Little Lies season 3: Release date, cast, plot, all about Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman starter

Shawn Barber's early life

Barber was also a standout student-athlete at the University of Akron, where he won several accolades, such as the 2014 and 2015 NCAA Indoor Pole Vault Champion and the 2015 NCAA Outdoor Pole Vault Champion.

He represented Canada at the 2015 Pan American Games, where he won the gold medal, and at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro, where he was a finalist. His personal best vault of six meters, which he achieved on Jan. 15, 2016, in Reno, Nevada, is still the Canadian record, according to the AP.

Barber was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and had dual Canadian-American citizenship. His father, George, was born in Ontario, Canada, and was a pole vaulter for Canada at the 1983 World Championships.

Athletics Canada, the national governing body for track and field in Canada, paid tribute to Barber on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, writing, “Our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Shawn Barber, Canadian Pole Vaulter – 2015 World Champion, Rio 2016 Olympian and Canadian Record Holder.”

ALSO READ| 'Unbelievable' Amanda Anisimova halts Paula Badosa comeback at Australian Open 2024

Doyle, Barber’s agent, also expressed his grief and admiration for Barber, saying, “More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself. It’s tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age.”