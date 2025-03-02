D Gukesh climbs to career-high rank in latest FIDE standings, Viswanathan Anand slips out of top-ten

Reigning world chess champion D Gukesh climbed to a career-high No. 3 rankings in the latest FIDE classical ratings list, further establishing his position as one of the best GMs currently. The latest published standings also saw R Praggnanandhaa re-enter the top-ten in the standings. D Gukesh, left, with Viswanathan Anand during a press conference.(PTI)

Gukesh is third with an Elo rating of 2787, behind second-placed Hikaru Nakamura (2802) and Magnus Carlsen (2833). Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi is fifth with an Elo rating of 2777. Also, Praggnanandhaa, who recently won the Tata Masters, is eighth with an Elo rating of 2758.

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand has slipped out of the top-ten and is now 14th in the standings with an Elo rating of 2743.

American GM Fabiano Caruana is fourth with an Elo rating of 2783, and Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov (2773) is sixth.

The latest standings has seen some changes, but Carlsen’s position as the world’s best remains unchanged.

Recently, Carlsen explained his dominance over younger chess players. Speaking to Joe Rogan, he said, “The difference between me and other kids is that they would go to chess practice. They would maybe even do their homework. But they weren’t living and breathing the game in the way that I was.”

“I think about (chess) all the time. I’m thinking about the game while I’m sitting on this chair. I’m still analysing a game that I played today. It never goes completely out of my mind.

“I think a lot of very good chess players do that. But for me, it’s different. The game is always there, always present,” he added.

Gukesh was recently in action at the Tata Masters in Wijk aan Zee, where he lost to Praggnanandhaa in the tie-breaker deciding round, and came second. Meanwhile, he also took part in the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess Grand Slam event, and endured a winless run to finish in eighth position.