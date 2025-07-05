‘D Gukesh is doing incredibly well. I am not enjoying…': Magnus Carlsen shellshocked after loss

Magnus Carlsen was left swallowing his own words during the ongoing Grand Chess Tour, after reigning world champion D Gukesh defeated him in their Round 6 showdown. Ahead of their face-off, Carlsen had questioned Gukesh’s status, and criticised his capabilities in rapid and blitz formats. D Gukesh defeated Magnus Carlsen.(Narendra Modi-X)

Speaking after the defeat, Carlsen took a step back from his usual criticism of Gukesh and praised the Indian GM. Speaking to Take Take Take, he said, “Yeah, he's doing incredibly well. incredibly well now. So, you know, it's a long way to go in the tournament, but, you know, winning five games in a row is no mean feat.”

“Honestly, I am not enjoying playing chess at all right now. I don't feel any flow at all when I'm playing. I'm constantly constantly hesitating and it's just really poor right now,” he added.

The game began with Carlsen beginning on a positive note, as both players blitzed out at the start. The world No. 1 tried to catch Gukesh off gaurd with the English Opening, but then in the 23rd move, he decied to push his b pawn, which changed the tide of the match.

Meanwhile, Gukesh was humble as ever after his win, and he stated, “Yes, beating Magnus is always special, for sure. I think this also gives a bit more confidence in a sense that, like, I just had a horrible position from the opening. I just mixed up something really bad. It's nice that, like, two losing positions in a row, I could win against Magnus.”

Carlsen recently lost to Gukesh in classical chess at Norway Chess 2025, after a late blunder saw the world No. 1 crumble to a loss and also slam the table in anger. The pair will meet again in two more games, but those face-offs will be in the blitz format.