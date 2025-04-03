D Gukesh, Viswanathan Anand shake a leg in Vidit Gujrathi's wedding and their dance moves will leave you entertained

Since becoming the youngest-ever world champion in history, D Gukesh has been at the centre of attention wherever he goes. The Indian Grandmaster was recently seen in Vidit Gujrathi’s wedding, where he showcased some epic dance moves. D Gukesh and Viswanathan Anand showcased their epic dance moves.(Twitter)

Gujrathi, who is also a GM, got married to Nidhi Kataria on April 2, and the wedding ceremony saw some high-profile attendees like Gukesh, Viswanathan Anand and Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri.

Surprisingly, even Anand showcased his dance moves and was joined by Vidit on the stage.

Here is the full video of D Gukesh and Viswanathan Anand dancing:

The 18-year-old is also the reigning World No. 3 and India No. 1. Recently during an event, he opened up about the early struggles faced by his parents as they tried to help him become a GM. “I remember my parents’ friends sponsoring me to play tournaments abroad. It was quite difficult at that time, and we had a lot of help from very, very nice and selfless people. Now, the last year was financially very good for us,” he said.

“I think it means a lot to me that my parents don’t have to think about money anymore. We can lead a comfortable life, not struggle like before.”

Meanwhile, Gukesh had a miserable run at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam in Weissenhaus, and is set to return for the Paris event. Weighing in on his Freestyle Chess form, he said, “I don’t think much about it. Freestyle is exciting, and I’m happy to play it. But it’s too early to say where it’s going. We’ve had just two serious tournaments in freestyle so far.”

“I wish freestyle becomes big, but I don’t see it taking over standard chess. The history and legacy of classical chess give it more value. The World Championship cycle still holds the biggest importance for now. Freestyle is a great addition to classical, rapid, and blitz. But yeah, we just have to see how it works. I’m open to all,” he added.

Gukesh was also recently in top form at the Tata Masters in Wijk aan Zee, but had to settle for second-place as he lost to R Praggnanandhaa in the tie-breaker title-deciding round. In the Paris Grand Slam event, he will also be joined by Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi.