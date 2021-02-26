Deepak stuns Olympic champion to enter final at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament

Indian boxer Deepak Kumar produced a scintillating performance to cause a major upset at the 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria as he outpunched the reigning Olympic champion Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in the men's 52kg semi-final bout today.

Showing a great composure in the ring, the Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak produced one the best performances of his career to clinch a thumping 4-1 win against more fancied Zoirov, who had earlier clinched the 2019 World Championship title beating star Indian boxer Amit Panghal.

With this sensational victory, Deepak has secured a place in the final and will aim to clinch the gold medal.

Later tonight, Naveen Boora will be seen in action during his 69kg last-four bout against Asian Games gold medallist Bobo-Usmon Baturov.

