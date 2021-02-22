Delhi World Cup could break the Tokyo tie for Indian shooters

IND USA
India's Elavenil Valarivan
By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:13 AM IST

The race for who will represent India in the 10m women’s air rifle event at the Tokyo Olympics has now become frenetic. Those who need to pick a team have a welcome but difficult problem in hand, of at least three shooters at the peak of their powers fighting for two spots.

The two quotas in women’s rifle were earned by Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil, who were the first two Indian shooters to secure the quotas at the World Championship in Changwon in 2018. Considered a rifle 3 position specialist, Moudgil gave a stellar performance to win silver in the 10m event. Chandela, who finished fourth in Changwon, was brilliant in 2019, winning two World Cup gold medals in 10m air rifle. She became World No.1 in 2019, with Moudgil in second position. So far, so good.

But in shooting, those who earn quota places do not automatically get to go to the Olympics, since the quota is won for the country and not the individual. It is up to the country to pick the best shooters on current form to fill those quotas. This is where things have now become interesting. Historically in India, the quota winners usually get to keep their places. But this time around, there is one shooter who is making a claim so strong that it may be difficult to ignore.

Elavenil Valarivan, the 21-year-old rifle specialist from Tamil Nadu was ranked third in the world behind Chandela and Moudgil in early 2019, but closed the year by toppling Chandela from the top position. She has been in hot form since.

Even after being away from competition for a year due to the lockdown, Valarivan showed irresistible form during the four domestic trials—spread over two months—that concluded last week. She was remarkably consistent, winning three of the four trials and topping the charts in two qualifications. In the third trial, she shot 253 in the eight-shooter final, more than Chandela’s existing world record (252.9). Will these scores be considered for Olympics selection?

The team was originally to be announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) just before the lockdown. However, NRAI held back the announcement and has not issued any fresh guidelines on selection. The shooting World Cup—scheduled to be hosted in New Delhi from March 18-29—may therefore assume great significance for selections.

“As far as NRAI is concerned, the selection policy was up to March last year and the team was pretty much decided then. There has been no clarity after that,” said a selector. “However, these domestic trials make for good observation. The Delhi World Cup would be an important competition for those who are very close. Elavenil has a good chance to be included for the Olympics. She is in great form and the latest form matters. There are a lot of things to look into and you can’t have sentiments coming in. One has to think about the country first,” the member, who did not wish to be named, said.

In recent domestic trials, Chandela and Moudgil have struggled in 10m air rifle but that is hardly a reflection of their class. The seasoned campaigners have reserved their best for bigger platforms. “They are adjusting to the changes in equipment they made during the lockdown. That has hampered their performance in the trials and it might take them a few more competitions to come good. Apurvi and Moudgil did very well in 2019-2020 and fulfilled all the selection norms,” said an air rifle team coach.

Moudgil may not have much to show in 10m air rifle after the World Championships silver, but she is considered the best in the business when it comes to rifle 3 positions. And that is where she is on solid ground for making it to the Tokyo team. India’s only quota place in women’s rifle 3 positions has been earned by 40-year-old veteran Tejaswini Sawant, who may be feeling the heat of being sacrificed in the battle of 10m air rifle women shooters. Sawant was the only Olympic qualified shooter to be kept out of the team for the Olympic test event at the Asanka Range in Tokyo, which was eventually cancelled due to the pandemic. Her place was taken by Moudgil, while Chandela and Elavenil were named in the 10m air rifle team. Are the selectors looking at a similar possibility for the Tokyo Olympics too?

“These are very tough calls for NRAI and the selection committee. Lot of discussion and calculations have to be made looking at various possibilities and keeping the best interest of the team,” said another selector.

Sawant, a world champion in prone with a world record score from 2010, has multiple medals from CWG but this is the first time she has won a quota for the Olympics. She knows she has to guard it ferociously. At the rifle 3 position ranges in Delhi, Sawant won two of the four trials. Moudgil was not far behind. She qualified for the finals in all the four trials and came second to Sawant in the first trial. The World Cup in New Delhi could be the final chance for these shooters to hit their mark.

