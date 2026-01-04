Devils handle Mammoth as Dougie Hamilton snaps lengthy goal droug

Four different skaters scored for the New Jersey Devils in a 4-1 victory against the visiting Utah Mammoth on Saturday

Timo Meier and Nico Hischier each scored, Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist, and Dougie Hamilton ended a 26-game goal drought for the Devils. Brett Pesce and Jack Hughes each had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.

New Jersey has won two straight, including a come-from-behind 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue on New Year's Eve.

Michael Carcone scored the lone goal for the Mammoth, who have lost three of their last four games. Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves.

Bratt put the Devils ahead 1-0 at 12:27 in the first period with a wraparound shot from behind the net. Vejmelka was out of position as Bratt tucked the puck in.

Meier increased New Jersey's lead to 2-0 at 14:18 when he caught a break in the neutral zone and scored on a wrist shot. It was the power forward's first goal since Dec. 6 against the Bruins in Boston.

Hischier's power-play goal gave the Devils a 3-0 lead at 15:13 of the second period. New Jersey had a full minute of a two-man advantage but couldn't convert until three seconds after the first penalty expired, when Hischier tipped in Hughes' shot. Hamilton extended the lead to 4-0 with a wrist shot at 16:43. New Jersey outshot Utah 12-5 in the second period.

Carcone got the Mammoth on the board with a wrist shot at 12:35 of the third period to make the score 4-1 and spoil Markstrom's shutout bid.

