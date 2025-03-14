England's Earl feels need for Six Nations speed against Wales

Ben Earl says playing at pace will underline England's bid to be crowned Six Nations champions on Saturday when they face Wales in their final match of the tournament. HT Image

England coach Steve Borthwick has named three specialist openside flankers in his back row for the match in Cardiff, with twins Tom and Ben Curry included alongside Earl.

He could also deploy a trio of playmakers late on, with veteran fly-half George Ford on the bench as Fin Smith and Marcus Smith both start.

"The thing you are seeing around the park is speed wins," said Earl, shifted from the flank to No 8 against a Wales side on a 16-Test losing streak.

"France is the classic case Bielle-Biarrey is the quickest person I have seen play the game and every time he gets the ball he can make something happen.

"Speed seems to be more of a priority to some teams than others but for us, we are talking a lot about moving the ball, being aggressive, outworking teams."

With England opting for a six-two split between forwards and backs on the bench and Fraser Dingwall the lone specialist centre in the starting team, Earl is also primed to provide midfield injury cover.

It was a role filled to great effect by Oscar Jegou when the replacement France flanker played 34 minutes there in the 42-27 win over Ireland last weekend that left Les Bleus in pole position to take the title on Saturday.

"It is not something you overthink. It's just rugby at the end of the day. Literally half the stuff I do is basically as a 12 anyway," Earl said.

"We are talking about back rows defending on the edge of the line anyway, running strike plays, being involved a bit wider in our attack. It is all pretty complementary.

"You saw Jegou come on and he was tremendous. The crossover is crazy between a centre and a back-rower."

England, in second place as they chase a first Six Nations title in five years, need a bonus-point win to put pressure on leaders France who play Scotland in Paris later Saturday.

"We probably do need to win with four tries if we want to win the tournament, but firstly we need to win," said Earl.

"The moment we start to think we need to win by four, this game could really unravel."

