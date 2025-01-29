Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

FIDE General blasts Magnus Carlsen's 'war' on chess body, reminds him of Kasparov's failed rebellion in heated statement

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 29, 2025 11:05 AM IST

FIDE director general Emil Sutovsky responded to Magnus Carlsen and leaders of his Freestyle Chess venture in a heated social media post.

Battle lines continue to be drawn in the world of chess, with governing body FIDE’s director general Emil Sutovsky meeting fire with fire as he released a heated statement in the wake of comments made by names such as Magnus Carlsen as certain grandmasters look to distance themselves from the largest organisational body in the sport.

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen during the Tata Steel Chess championship in Kolkata.(ANI)
Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen during the Tata Steel Chess championship in Kolkata.(ANI)

Sutovsky posted on X in response to comments made by Freestyle Chess Players Club co-founders Carlsen and German entrepreneur Jan Henric Buettner.

In a long post on the social media app, Sutovsky targeted the organisation and the procedure followed by Freestyle chess. “When one sees public rhetoric coming from Freestyle Chess leaders, it becomes clear, that the project is bound to fail. ‘F U’, ‘They are so stupid’, ‘Horse sh.t’ etc.,” wrote the director general.

“FIDE is known for its readiness to be mindful, flexible, and to go extra miles towards partners, and especially players – and that was mistaken for weakness,” further elaborated Sutovsky.

He also went on to indicate how similar split-away measures by former chess legends Bobby Fischer and Garry Kasparov fell through. “‘I am bigger than FIDE’ concept did not work even for Fischer and Kasparov – who tried it being reigning World Champions, while having a real dominance over their rivals at the time.”

Sutovsky responded to a dig made by Magnus Carlsen in a recent interview where he said “specific organisations… are not bigger than I am,” in relation to his decision to step away from most FIDE events in favour of alternative styles of gameplay.

“Of course, initially the public may back a superstar vs the governing body. And you may lure in a couple of naive investors. But that is unsustainable — and we saw many examples of the kind,” warned the Israeli chess grandmaster.

Sutovsky also went on to claim that FIDE is currently in a position of relative strength, and it would be difficult for Freestyle to go to battle with a successful organisation.

“Today FIDE is probably in the best position ever — and chess community sees it — we deliver unprecedented number of projects around the world, we keep increasing prize funds for top players and support for educational and social programs, and we can plan far ahead thanks to our partnerships East and West."

He kept the door open for a collaboration, calling the Freestyle venture an ‘ambitious project’, but said that if Buettner wanted a war as he claimed in a recent interview himself, FIDE would be more than prepared to provide one.

"We’d love to work with any private project – in particular with ambitious ones. But if you want a war – try us,” concluded Sutovsky emphatically.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On