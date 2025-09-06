Three Indian women enter the final at World Wushu C’ships

New Delhi: India’s wushu team has produced a stellar performance at the 17th World Wushu Championship in Brazil’s capital of Brasilia with three women sanda (full contact event) players making it to the final. Two men also advanced to the knockout stages in the sanda category. The result will help India return with multiple medals from the global competition. India’s Aparna, Kareena Kaushik and Shivani who reached the final of their weight division at the World Wushu Championships in Brasilia, Brazil. (HT Photo)

In 52kg, Aparna gave a strong performance to defeat Tharisa Dea Florientina of Indonesia to secure her place in the final. She will face Ngo Thi Bhuong Nga of Vietnam for the gold medal bout late on Saturday.

Kareena Kaushik made it to 60 kg sanda final by overcoming Brazil’s Nathalia Briquesi Silva in the semifinal. She faces a tough final against Wu Xiaowei of China. Wushu sport is essentially a Chinese martial art form.

In women’s 75kg sanda event, Shivani caused an upset by beating Ekaterina Valchuk of Russia to confirm her spot in the final. She will meet Shahrbano Mansouriyaan Semirom of Iran for the championship title.

In men, Sagar Dahiya in 56 kg category entered the sanda semifinal and will face Carlos Baylon Jr of The Philippines for a place in the final.

In 75 kg, Vikrant Baliyan entered the quarter-finals where he faces a tough opponent in Jin Gensheng of China.