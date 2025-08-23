Garry Kasparov sends brutal message to Viswanathan Anand ahead of upcoming showdown: ‘I think I should…’

Garry Kasparov and Viswanathan Anand are set to face each other in an exhibition Chess960 match in October this year, in St. Louis. Part of the Clutch Chess series, it will also see D Gukesh take on Magnus Carlsen. Garry Kasparov and Viswanathan Anand during a match.(Twitter)

Kasparov and Anand have shared a rivalry that goes back to the 1990s, when the Indian GM broke into the elite and Kasparov was the most dominant player, and also the world champion.

They have faced each other in 82 games in different formats, and Kasparov leads in terms of head-to-head. Although Anand sealed a famous win against him at the 2021 Croatia Rapid and Blitz in Zagreb, it was their last meeting.

Garry Kasparov sends message to Viswanathan Anand

Speaking during the Sinquefield Cup broadcast, Kasparov roasted Anand when asked about their upcoming match. He said, “I think I should give Vishy a chance to improve our score!”

Anand and Kasparov’s showdown will be played between October 7 and 11. It will also have a 144,000 USD prize fund. Their games will be played in the rapid and blitz time controls.

Speaking in a press release, Kasparov said, “Saint Louis has become the beating heart of global chess. The vision, the commitment, and the passion for the game here are unmatched anywhere in the world. It’s an honour to return and play in a city that has redefined what it means to support and grow the chess community.”

There will also be a rapid tournament in St. Louis, which will feature Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana and Gukesh.

The upcoming exhibition event is part of the St. Louis Chess Club’s reopening of its newly expanded campus.