'Gukesh's strategy a spectacular failure’: Magnus Carlsen slams world champion as he evades loss against Abdusattorov

In a gripping encounter that lasted over six hours, newly-crowned world chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju managed to salvage a draw against his fierce rival, GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov, in round 6 of the 2025 Tata Steel Chess Masters at Wijk aan Zee in the Netherlands. Despite Abdusattorov’s dominant position for much of the game, Gukesh showed exceptional resilience to claw his way back and secure half a point, extending his impressive streak of surviving difficult positions. World Chess Champion D Gukesh(ANI)

The highly anticipated game saw Abdusattorov, who has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, take an early advantage with a series of sharp moves. At one stage, former world champion Magnus Carlsen, providing commentary for Chess24, criticized Gukesh’s strategy, calling it a “spectacular failure.” “Gukesh’s strategy has been a spectacular failure,” Carlsen said.

Carlsen, however, was quick to praise Abdusattorov’s precision. "As soon as he gets his chance, he’s ruthless. He calculates perfectly, he feels the momentum, and mentally he’s right there. It’s been very, very impressive!” the Norwegian, who has won the title a record eight times, said.

The game’s intensity was heightened by the rivalry between the two young grandmasters, which dates back to the 2022 Chennai Olympiad. In that tournament, Gukesh’s loss to Abdusattorov had effectively dashed India’s hopes of a gold medal, with the Uzbek team claiming the top spot instead. This history added extra drama to their clash in Wijk aan Zee, as Abdusattorov began the game with a glare at Gukesh before making his first move.

Despite being under pressure for most of the match, Gukesh, who recently dethroned compatriot Arjun Erigiasi to become the highest-ranked Indian chess player, at fourth, in the latest FIDE rankings, found a way to defend tenaciously and keep the game alive. Reflecting on his performance after the game, Gukesh acknowledged his struggles early on. "I was under pressure for the whole game, I think I misplayed in the opening. I defended pretty well. I’m sure he had some chances but it was always finding some tricks to stay in the game," he said. This is the second time in the tournament that Gukesh has managed to escape with a draw from a losing position, having earlier turned around a tough game against Anish Giri in the opening round.

Speaking about his opponent, Gukesh expressed his respect for Abdusattorov’s playstyle. “He’s one of the most promising players in the world right now. I really like how he plays. He always tries to fight and it’s always exciting to play against these kinds of players.”

Despite his disappointment at failing to convert his advantage, Abdusattorov remains in the lead, tied with GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu. Gukesh, just half a point behind, continues to remain a strong contender as the tournament enters its final stages.