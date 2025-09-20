Alicante , Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi were the only Indians to make the halfway cut at the La Sella Open in Spain, while Canadian teenager Anna Huang fired a bogey-free six-under 66 to move three shots clear at the top. Hitaashee and Pranavi make the cut in La Sella

Hitaashee added one-over 73 to her first round 72 and was now one-over for 36 holes and lying Tied-36th, while Pranavi was Tied-47th.

Ridhima Dilawari missed the cut by one shot, while India’s other challengers this week, Avani Prashanth , Diksha Dagar , Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik were further down and also missed the cut, which fell at two-over.

Pranavi had three birdies, two bogeys and a double, while Hitaashee had two birdies, one bogey and a double bogey.

The two Indians will play their home event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open in less than three weeks, so a good show will be important for them.

France’s Nastasia Nadaud sits in solo second place on 11-under-par after a round of 67 on day two at La Sella.

Singapore’s Shannon Tan is in outright third place on seven-under-par after a round of 68 which included one dropped shot and five birdies.

Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz and Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley share fourth place at the midway mark on six-under-par.

Iturrioz, who won the inaugural La Sella Open in 2023, fired a round of 66 which included a run of five birdies in a row.

Australia’s Rudgeley went bogey-free on day two making birdies on the third, fourth, seventh, eighth and 11th holes to be T4.

Four players are in a share of sixth place with Italy’s Alessandra Fanali, Slovenia’s Pia Babnik, Australia’s Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Wales’ Lydia Hall all on five-under-par.

One shot further back are the quartet of Ireland’s Lauren Walsh, Italy’s Alessia Nobilio, Sweden’s Kajsa Arwefjäll and England’s Amy Taylor in T10.

The cut fell at 2 with 61 players making it through to the weekend action at La Sella Golf Resort.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.